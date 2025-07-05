Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva passed away in a car accident on Thursday, July 3

The bodies of the deceased arrived in their hometown in Gondomar, Portugal as football stars flooded the burial rites

A trending video of a Nigerian prophetess indicates that she predicted the death of the Portuguese football star

The tragic death of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who passed away in a car accident, put the football world in mourning.

The Liverpool star and his brother had a car accident in the Zamora region of Spain after their Lamborghini veered off the road and caught fire on impact in a bid to catch a ferry to England later that morning to resume pre-season training.

General view of the crash site where Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva lost their lives, showing the wreckage of the Lamborghini Huracan in Spain. Photo by: Octavio Passos.

The streets of Gondomar in Portugal were quiet on Friday morning, before the arrival of his corpse, as the people were filled with tears and sorrow.

According to Daily Star, the mayor of Gondomar declared Friday, July 4, 2025, a day of municipal mourning for the late footballers, who were residents of the town.

Locals lined the streets in silence, holding candles, red scarves, and flowers. Many wore old jerseys from Jota’s youth football days, as well as Porto.

Their journey home began in the early hours, in a solemn convoy of hearses leaving the morgue in Puebla de Sanabria, near the site of the crash, The Irish Times reports.

In attendance were the late footballers’ mum Isabella, father, and grandfather, and they were accompanied by football agent Jorge Mendes, who represented Jota during his lifetime.

Bernardo Silva, Portuguese footballer, attends with his wife, Ines Degener Tomaz, at a public wake held for Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, in Gondomar, Portugal. Photo by: Octavio Passos.

Bright the Seer predicts Jota's death

A prophetess, Bright Ndibunwa, popularly known as Bright The Seer, had purportedly predicted the death of Liverpool star Diogo Jota.

In a trending video on IG, the prophetess claimed that the Spirit of God showed her notable visions concerning the death of a football personality.

Bright The Seer also asserted that there would be both good news and some tragic news. She said:

"July is a month of less bad news. The people of football family, there will be some good news.

"The spirit of God is showing the death of a non sports person and footballer."

Jota's widow in tears at funeral home

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rute Cardoso was spotted leaving the funeral home in tears after arriving with her husband's corpse from Spain.

The funeral home was at Gondomar, the town where the couple met and began dating as teenagers, with the private wake held at a Catholic chapel 30 minutes away from where they married on June 22.

Sao Cosme Chapel in Gondomar hosted the wake for the footballers, and it was witnessed by close families and friends, including FC Porto's president, Andre Villas-Boas.

