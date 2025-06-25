Another fatal road accident occurred on the ever-busy Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Oyo State on Tuesday, June 24, 2025

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred around the Soka area of the expressway in the ancient city

The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Rosemary Alo, shared more details about the fatal crash

Ibadan, Oyo state - No fewer than 10 persons are feared dead following a fatal accident on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Oyo State.

The fatal road crash involved three Nissan Micra taxi cabs and three articulated vehicles on Tuesday morning, June 24, 2025.

The fatal road accident involves seven vehicles.

As reported by The Punch, the ill-fated vehicles were coming from the Iwo Road axis before getting involved in the accident.

The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Rosemary Alo, said the road accident involved seven vehicles.

Alo stated this while confirming the accident in Ibadan, the state capital.

“The accident involved seven vehicles. Four were killed while one is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.”

“The injured victims were rescued by Sanyo Police Station while the corpses were deposited at Adeoyo morgue, Ring Road, Ibadan, while other victims didn’t sustain injury and found their way to their destinations.”

She disclosed that the police took charge of the accidented vehicle, while one of the corpses was handed over to the relative with the express permission of the Sanyo Division Police Officer.

The sector commander urged the drivers to always take precautions while driving on the road.

8 family members die in auto crash

Recall that eight members of a single family, including eight eight-month pregnant woman with twins, have been killed in a fatal road accident.

The women and children were at the roadside, waiting to catch a ride home after visiting their grandmother’s house during the Eid-el-Kabir festivities.

The husband of the pregnant woman, Sulaiman Abdulkadir Mai Shinkafa, said the unborn twins had been named Hassan and Hussaini.

5 dead, several injured in multiple crashes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that five people were confirmed dead and nine others injured in a tragic road crash involving a Mazda bus and a truck on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

A separate petrol tanker explosion at the NASFAT junction injured two people and destroyed six vehicles, causing widespread traffic disruption.

Another tanker and an 18-tyre truck fell near Ogere Bridge, further compounding the day’s traffic woes with extensive road blockage.

