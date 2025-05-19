Many Feared Dead in Fatal Accident Along Abuja-Keffi Expressway
- Many feared dead in another fatal accident at the popular Karu bridge along the Abuja-Keffi expressway
- The tragic incident occurred on Monday, May 19, 2025, barely 24 hours after a fatal crash claimed lives at the same location
- the Abuja-Keffi expressway is a major federal road that links Benue and Plateau states from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - A fatal accident has reportedly claimed the lives of many people at the popular Karu bridge along the Abuja-Keffi expressway.
It was gathered that the accident involved a trailer and a vehicle conveying sachet water, commonly referred to as “pure water.”
As reported by The Punch, emergency responders are reported on the scene of the accident.
The exact number of casualties is yet to be confirmed at the time of filling this report.
The accident comes barely 24 hours after a fatal crash claimed lives at the same location.
The accident has raised concerns over road safety along the busy corridor.
According to Daily Trust, this year alone, the road, along the Nyanya-Keffi has recorded multiple accidents leading to fatalities.
The major road links Benue and Plateau states
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.