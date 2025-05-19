Many feared dead in another fatal accident at the popular Karu bridge along the Abuja-Keffi expressway

The tragic incident occurred on Monday, May 19, 2025, barely 24 hours after a fatal crash claimed lives at the same location

the Abuja-Keffi expressway is a major federal road that links Benue and Plateau states from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

FCT, Abuja - A fatal accident has reportedly claimed the lives of many people at the popular Karu bridge along the Abuja-Keffi expressway.

It was gathered that the accident involved a trailer and a vehicle conveying sachet water, commonly referred to as “pure water.”

The accident is coming barely 24 hours after a fatal crash claimed lives at the same location. Photo credit: @AbujaRealtor549

As reported by The Punch, emergency responders are reported on the scene of the accident.

The exact number of casualties is yet to be confirmed at the time of filling this report.

The accident comes barely 24 hours after a fatal crash claimed lives at the same location.

The accident has raised concerns over road safety along the busy corridor.

According to Daily Trust, this year alone, the road, along the Nyanya-Keffi has recorded multiple accidents leading to fatalities.

The major road links Benue and Plateau states

