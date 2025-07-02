President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of the former governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Al-Makura, as the chairman of the governing board of UBEC

Al-Makura was inaugurated into office alongside other appointees by Olatunji Alausa, the minister of education, in Abuja on Tuesday, July 1

This came barely a month after President Tinubu appointed former Senate President Ken Nnamani as the chairman of the NIPSS

President Bola Tinubu has named Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, the former Nasarawa state governor, as the chairman of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) governing board.

Olatunji Alausa, the minister of education, inaugurated the former governor alongside other newly appointed members of the governing councils of some federal tertiary institutions, boards of agencies and federal parastatals that are under the federal ministry of education.

The Tribune reported that the minister presented the letter of appointment to Al-Makura and other newly inaugurated appointees in Abuja on Tuesday, July 1. He then urged them to provide leadership that is accountable and visionary in repositioning Nigeria's universities and colleges so that they can compete with their counterparts on the global stage.

Tinubu's minister congratulates Al-Makura, others

Speaking at the event, the minister congratulated the appointees for their successful nomination and confirmation, adding that their new offices were in recognition of their achievements as individuals as well as their national service call.

Alausa explained that the governing councils were the highest policy-making bodies in the federal tertiary institutions. He noted that they play major roles in the governance, policy formulation, financial oversight, academic excellence and administration of the institutions.

His statement reads in part:

“Your appointments are not only a recognition of your achievements and contributions to national development but also a call to serve with integrity, vision, and accountability.”

Tinubu gives appointment to former Senate president

This came barely one month after President Tinubu announced the appointment of former Senate President Ken Nnamani as the chairman of the Nigerian Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS). He also named the ex-secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Ayim Pius Ayim (Ebonyi), as the chairman of the National Merit Awards.

Among the 22 individuals, President Tinubu approved appointments to leadership positions across various federal agencies and commissions, including that of Ibrahim Shehu Shema, a former governor of Katsina state, who was appointed to head the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

President Tinubu also approved the appointment of the former deputy governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, as the director-general of the Nigerian Institute of Sport. Similarly, Tinubu appointed a renowned activist from Kwara state, Comrade Isa Aremu, as the director-general of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies.

Tinubu dismisses allegation of one-party state

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu commented on the recent allegation by some opposition politicians that he was working to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

Speaking at the APC national summit in Abuja on May 22, he maintained that people were joining his party because they were driving the aspirations of the people.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party had accused Tinubu of causing an opposition party crisis to stage his plan.

