President Bola Tinubu has dismissed the allegations that his administration and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are working to turn Nigeria into a one-party state following the wave of defection from the opposition parties.

The president commented while speaking at the APC national summit at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja on Thursday, May 22. He addressed the dominance of the ruling APC as the party recently welcomed prominent defectors from the opposition.

Tinubu's comment followed the criticism from the opposition leaders, including the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who doubled as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, and his counterpart in the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Atiku and Obi have accused Tinubu of causing the crisis in the PDP, Labour Party and other opposition parties to make Nigeria a one-party state and have a smooth path for his re-election in the 2027 presidential poll.

The allegations stemmed from the wave of defection that was rocking the PDP and the Labour Party. Governor Alex Otti, the only Labour Party governor, has been tactically defending Tinubu's administration.

On the PDP, the party has lost Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to the APC, while his counterpart in Akwa Ibom has reportedly disclosed his plan to join the ruling party, warning members of his cabinet to resign if they do not follow the APC.

Aside from the governors, several senators and House of Representatives members, including top opposition figures in other opposition states, have either commended President Tinubu's administration or endorsed his second term bid.

Speaking at the party event on Thursday, Tinubu explained that the APC is not turning Nigeria into a one-party state, but that the ruling party is only making a difference. The president noted that people should not be condemned for dumping a sinking ship.

His statement reads in part:

“Before I speak, I just need to tell those who say a one-party system is not good. It’s one party ruling and driving the aspirations of Nigerians. Where do they stand? You don’t blame people bailing out of a sinking ship when there’s no life jacket.”

See the full statement here:

