Former President Muhammadu Buhari's ex-ministers have started dumping the ruling APC for the Atiku Abubakar-led coalition, the newly adopted party, ADC

By counting, no less than four of the former ministers, who were out of power in just two years, have started criticising the APC and Buhari's successor, President Bola Tinubu

The ADC was being positioned to sack President Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 general election

No less than four ministers who served under the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari have dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and their former boss's successor, President Bola Tinubu, within their two years of staying out of power, Aso Rock.

By analysis, President Tinubu, on resuming office on May 29, 2023, did away with virtually all the cabinet members of his predecessor. This could be due to the fact of bringing new faces or many of them did not support his candidature, some of them even contested against him.

However, the three former ministers did not just dump the APC; they have joined the ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition, which recently adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its political platform ahead of the 2027 election.

Recall that Atiku was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election. He was defeated by President Tinubu in the election but challenged the outcome of the poll up to the Supreme Court, where his case was dismissed over a lack of evidence.

Below is the full list of the ministers:

Rauf Aregbesola

Rauf Aregbesola, the former governor of Osun state and an ex-minister of interior under Buhari, has finally accepted to be the secretary of the opposition coalition adopted party, ADC.

Aregbesola, a former protege of President Tinubu, earlier dumped the camp of the president ahead of the 2022 governorship election in Osun, over his position that the then-governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, would not go for a second term, a proposal Tinubu rejected.

The loss of Oyetola in the election marked the beginning of the feud between Aregbesola and President Tinubu. Aregbesola was caught in a video ahead of the election that Tinubu did not want what he did to the former governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode, to happen to his brother, Oyetola.

Abubakar Malami

Malami, the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice under the administration of Buhari, dumped the APC for the ADC on Wednesday, July 2.

The former minister, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, July 2, announced his defection to the coalition party, adding that his decision was not out of anger or grief for his former party, but out of love for Kebbi state and Nigeria at large.

In the statement, Malami announced his resignation from the ruling party, alleging that "Nigeria is bleeding." He decried the insecurity in the northern part of Nigeria, making reference to kidnapping, banditry and terrorism, adding that they have become normalised.

Rotimi Amaechi

Rotimi Amaechi, the former Minister of Transportation under Buhari, finally resigned from the ruling APC and joined the ADC. Amaechi, who was a two-term governor of Rivers state, stated that Nigeria has been completely destroyed and that the country needed to be completely changed.

The former governor then accused the APC-led federal government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of working together to hijack the next general elections in the country.

Hadi Sirika

The former minister of aviation under Buhari's administration has also dumped the APC for the coalition's bride, ADC. While Sirika did not make any comment about his decision to dump the APC for the ADC, his presence at the event on Wednesday suggested he had decamped.

Sirika is currently in court with the EFCC over the allegation of awarding multi-billion contracts to his family members, and the contracts were not executed. The contracts, which were allegedly split into two, were awarded to his daughter and her husband's company, worth about N3.7 billion.

Six facts about ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Atiku Abubakar-led coalition has announced the adoption of the ADC as its political platform ahead of the 2027 general election.

ADC, which was established in 2005, has some interesting facts you should know, and six of them have been outlined.

Recall that the coalition movement is positioning itself to defeat President Bola Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 general election.

