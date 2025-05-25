President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointments of 22 prominent Nigerians into key federal government agencies and commissions

Among the prominent appointees were the former Senate President Ken Nnamani and a one-time secretary to the government of the federation, Pius Ayim Pius

The president also gave an appointment to the immediate past deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu, and former governor of Katsina state, Ibrahim Shehu Shema

President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of former Senate President Ken Nnamani (Enugu) as the chairman of the Nigerian Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS). The president also named the ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Ayim Pius Ayim (Ebonyi), as the chairman of the National Merit Awards.

Among the 22 people, President Tinubu approved their appointments into leadership positions at different federal agencies and commissions, including Ibrahim Shehu Shema, a former governor of Katsina, who was appointed to head the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

President Bola Tinubu announces fresh appointment for ex-Senate President Ken Nnamani, former SGF Pius Ayim Pius and 20 others Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu gives appointment to Philip Shaibu

President Tinubu also approved the appointment of the former deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu, as the director-general of the Nigerian Institute of Sport, a move that reiterated the focus of his government on youth development and sports promotion.

In the development, Tinubu also appointed a renowned activist from Kwara state, Comrade Isa Aremu, as the director-general of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies. The appointees are to bring political depth and strategic oversight into their new roles.

According to The Nation, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, announced the development in a statement on Saturday, May 24. He added that the appointment was a significant step in Tinubu's commitment to revitalise public institutions and deepen governance reforms.

Tinubu announces new DG for NAIC

The president also approved the appointment of a new managing director for the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), the person of Yazid Shehu Umar Danfulani from Zamfara State.

Danfulani will be working with Adamawa's Abubakar Umar Jarengol, who was appointed as executive director (operations/technical) and Osun's Babaranti Ayandayo Rasheed as executive director (finance and administration).

Borno's Asabe Vilita Bashir has also been appointed as the director-general of the National Centre for Women's Development, and Omobolanle Akinyemi-Obe from Ondo State was named the National Senior Citizens Centre, Abuja's director-general.

President Bola Tinubu makes 22 appointments Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Others on Tinubu's appointment list

S/N Names State Agency/Position 1 Segun Aina Osun DG of the Academic Staff College of Nigeria, 2 Senator Jalo Zarami Yobe Federal Commissioner/national data systems and population planning 3 Joseph Haruna Kigbu Nasarawa Federal Commissioner/national data systems and population planning 4 Hamza Ibrahim Baba Kano National Program Manager of the Government Enterprise and Entrepreneurship Program (GEEP) 5 Abubakar Adamu Benue Executive Secretary of the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria, 6 Mohammed Lawal Ibrahim Kogi Nigeria–Sao Tome Joint Development Authority, ED (Finance/Admin) 7 Abdullahi Mohammed Katsina Nigeria–Sao Tome Joint Development Authority, ED (Monitoring and Implementation) 8 Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura Zamfara DG, Centre for Citizenship and Leadership Training 9 Senator Kabir Abdullahi Barkiya Katsina Chairman, Nigerian Agricultural Land Development Authority 10 Shuaibu Shehu Aliyu Kaduna Executive Secretary, National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-formal Education 11 Professor Almustapha Alhaji Aliyu Sokoto MD, NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML), a critical subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC)

Tinubu dismisses allegation of one-party state

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has commented on the recent allegation by some opposition politicians that he was working to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

Speaking at the APC national summit in Abuja on May 22, he maintained that people were joining his party because they were driving the aspirations of the people.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party had accused Tinubu of causing an opposition party crisis to stage his plan.

Source: Legit.ng