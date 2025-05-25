Just In: Tinubu Gives Appointment to Former Senate President, Ex-SGF, 20 Others, Full List Emerges
- President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointments of 22 prominent Nigerians into key federal government agencies and commissions
- Among the prominent appointees were the former Senate President Ken Nnamani and a one-time secretary to the government of the federation, Pius Ayim Pius
- The president also gave an appointment to the immediate past deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu, and former governor of Katsina state, Ibrahim Shehu Shema
CHECK OUT: Understand How to Create a Steady Income with Subscriptions and Exclusive Content — So You’re Not Just Hoping for the Next Payout, You Know It’s Coming
President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of former Senate President Ken Nnamani (Enugu) as the chairman of the Nigerian Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS). The president also named the ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Ayim Pius Ayim (Ebonyi), as the chairman of the National Merit Awards.
Among the 22 people, President Tinubu approved their appointments into leadership positions at different federal agencies and commissions, including Ibrahim Shehu Shema, a former governor of Katsina, who was appointed to head the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).
Tinubu gives appointment to Philip Shaibu
President Tinubu also approved the appointment of the former deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu, as the director-general of the Nigerian Institute of Sport, a move that reiterated the focus of his government on youth development and sports promotion.
In the development, Tinubu also appointed a renowned activist from Kwara state, Comrade Isa Aremu, as the director-general of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies. The appointees are to bring political depth and strategic oversight into their new roles.
According to The Nation, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, announced the development in a statement on Saturday, May 24. He added that the appointment was a significant step in Tinubu's commitment to revitalise public institutions and deepen governance reforms.
Tinubu announces new DG for NAIC
The president also approved the appointment of a new managing director for the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), the person of Yazid Shehu Umar Danfulani from Zamfara State.
Danfulani will be working with Adamawa's Abubakar Umar Jarengol, who was appointed as executive director (operations/technical) and Osun's Babaranti Ayandayo Rasheed as executive director (finance and administration).
Borno's Asabe Vilita Bashir has also been appointed as the director-general of the National Centre for Women's Development, and Omobolanle Akinyemi-Obe from Ondo State was named the National Senior Citizens Centre, Abuja's director-general.
Others on Tinubu's appointment list
|S/N
|Names
|State
|Agency/Position
|1
|Segun Aina
|Osun
|DG of the Academic Staff College of Nigeria,
|2
|Senator Jalo Zarami
|Yobe
|Federal Commissioner/national data systems and population planning
|3
|Joseph Haruna Kigbu
|Nasarawa
|Federal Commissioner/national data systems and population planning
|4
|Hamza Ibrahim Baba
|Kano
|National Program Manager of the Government Enterprise and Entrepreneurship Program (GEEP)
|5
|Abubakar Adamu
|Benue
|Executive Secretary of the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria,
|6
|Mohammed Lawal Ibrahim
|Kogi
|Nigeria–Sao Tome Joint Development Authority, ED (Finance/Admin)
|7
|Abdullahi Mohammed
|Katsina
|Nigeria–Sao Tome Joint Development Authority, ED (Monitoring and Implementation)
|8
|Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura
|Zamfara
|DG, Centre for Citizenship and Leadership Training
|9
|Senator Kabir Abdullahi Barkiya
|Katsina
|Chairman, Nigerian Agricultural Land Development Authority
|10
|Shuaibu Shehu Aliyu
|Kaduna
|Executive Secretary, National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-formal Education
|11
|Professor Almustapha Alhaji Aliyu
|Sokoto
|MD, NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML), a critical subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC)
Tinubu dismisses allegation of one-party state
Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has commented on the recent allegation by some opposition politicians that he was working to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.
Speaking at the APC national summit in Abuja on May 22, he maintained that people were joining his party because they were driving the aspirations of the people.
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party had accused Tinubu of causing an opposition party crisis to stage his plan.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng