A civil society group, the Coalition for Nigeria’s Sustainable Growth, has defended Education Minister Dr. Tunji Alausa over the recent UTME score glitches

The group praised JAMB’s public admission of result errors as a rare act of transparency, crediting the minister’s reforms for creating an atmosphere of honesty

They urged Nigerians to support Alausa’s leadership, arguing that such openness is a necessary step toward genuine transformation in the education sector

Amid mounting public criticism over discrepancies in the 2025 UTME results, the Coalition for Nigeria’s Sustainable Growth (CNSG) has voiced strong support for the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, and the JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede.

The coalition praised both leaders for their commitment to institutional accountability and transparency, qualities it says have been absent from Nigeria’s education sector for decades.

Dr Alausa was applauded for the mature and honest way in which the JAMB error was handled. Photo: X/drtunjialausa

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) recently acknowledged technical errors in the computation of some candidates’ scores during the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

This rare admission ignited backlash nationwide, with calls for disciplinary action against the examination body and its leadership. However, the CNSG believes the public confession marks a turning point, crediting Dr. Alausa's reformist agenda for creating an environment where openness is now possible.

Group throws support behind JAMB, Education Minister

Danladi Usman, convener of the CNSG and an advocate for educational advancement, issued a statement on Thursday defending the embattled officials.

He argued that the willingness of JAMB to acknowledge its mistake was not a failure, but rather a sign of progress toward a more transparent and accountable educational framework.

JAMB registrar says he is not resining despite mounting calls from the public asking for his head. Photo: FB/Prof Ishaq Oloyede

“No past administration has ever seen JAMB come out to publicly admit such an error. This bold step by Prof. Ishaq Oloyede’s leadership is not a weakness, it is a direct product of a new era of accountability inspired by the reform-minded Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa,” Usman stated.

The coalition attributed the transformation within JAMB and other education agencies to the minister's insistence on truth-telling, digital innovation, and accountability.

According to Usman, past regimes prioritized public image over institutional growth, allowing malpractice and inefficiency to thrive under a veil of silence.

He said:

“Anyone seeking to undermine the Minister over this must first ask themselves: would JAMB have dared to confess such a lapse under the opaque systems of the past? The answer is no. This is what true reform looks like. It’s not always smooth, but it’s honest and forward-looking.”

CNSG also highlighted Dr. Alausa’s broader efforts, including the digitisation of examination systems, stricter enforcement of Computer-Based Testing standards, and improved access to technical and vocational education.

In closing, Usman reaffirmed the coalition's support, calling on Nigerians to recognize the value of integrity-led leadership. “We stand firmly with Dr. Alausa,” he declared. “This is the kind of leadership our educational system has long needed, one that values truth, demands reform, and takes responsibility for progress.”

JAMB lists states with most UTME malpractice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) had disclosed that Anambra and Lagos recorded the most incidents of malpractice during the recently concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Speaking at a media briefing over the weekend, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, revealed that 80 individuals have so far been apprehended for various exam-related offences across the country. Anambra led the list with 14 suspects, closely followed by Lagos with nine.

