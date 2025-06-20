542 senior officers have bowed out of the Nigerian Armed Forces after 35 years of service to the nation

Lagos state - On Thursday, June 19, 542 senior non-commissioned officers retired from the Nigerian Armed Forces, after 35 years of service.

The retirement ceremony, held at the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre in Oshodi, Lagos, included 362 soldiers from the Nigerian Army, 134 from the Nigerian Navy, and 46 from the Nigerian Air Force.

Nigerian Military retires 542 senior personnel who has served the nation for 35 years.

COAS hails 524 officers for their dedication

Speaking at the event, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, represented by Major General Aligbe Obhiozele of TRADOC, praised the retirees for their dedication.

Obhiozele stated:

“Today we celebrate your courage, discipline and selfless service to our great nation. Your 35-year journey embodies the finest military traditions of resilience and patriotism.

“As you transition to civilian life, we urge you to uphold these values and become pillars in your communities.”

He also urged the retirees to avoid financial mismanagement and neglect of their health, warning that society expects them to continue to uphold the discipline they displayed during service.

NAFRC commandant, Air Vice Marshal Bashir Mamman, said the centre had trained over 53,000 personnel since its establishment.

COAS Oluyede reacts as 524 senior military officers bowed out of service after 35 years.

Mamman thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving major improvements such as bigger starter packs for retirees, digitisation of records, e-learning upgrades, and new workshop equipment.

“These interventions have significantly enhanced our capacity to prepare servicemen for civilian life,” Mamman noted.

Retirees, who were trained in various vocational skills, received discharge certificates to the cheers of their families, The Punch reported.

The event ended with the traditional lowering of flags, marking their formal exit from military service.

Over 600 soldiers retire from military

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that after 35 years of active service, the military retired 656 senior non-commissioned officers after subjecting them to a six-month demilitarisation training.

Reports disclosed that the retirees were disengaged from service at the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Oshodi, amid fanfare.

535 soldiers of the Nigerian Army, 86 from the Nigerian Navy and two from the Nigerian Defence Intelligence Agency were among those retired.

