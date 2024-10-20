Nigerian Army Honours 15 Retired Generals in Kaduna, Video Trends
- The Nigerian Army (NA) formally pulled out 15 retired generals from the Artillery Corps on Saturday, October 19, 2024, during a ceremony in Kaduna state
- The army confirmed that the group of retirees included 11 Major Generals and 4 Brigadier Generals
- In a video that has gone viral, the Reviewing Officer leading the pack retired Maj.-Gen. James Myam, spoke on behalf of the retirees
CHECK OUT: Flexible Payment Plans Available! Invest in Yourself & See the Return with Our Affordable Copywriting Course.
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
The Nigerian Army ceremoniously pulled out 15 retired generals from the Artillery Corps in a grand event at the Nigerian Army School of Artillery (NASA) in Kachia, Kaduna state.
Army honours 15 retired generals in ceremonial parade
11 Major Generals and 4 Brigadier Generals were among the retirees, marking the end of their distinguished military careers.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
At the pulling-out parade on Saturday, October 19, Major General James Myam (rtd) delivered a heartfelt speech on behalf of the retired officers, expressing deep gratitude and fulfillment.
He attributed their successful careers to divine grace, thanking God for protection throughout their years of service.
Maj Gen Myam also extended his appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the opportunity to serve the nation.
Also, he commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, wishing him continued wisdom and strength in his leadership of the Nigerian Army.
Reflecting on their journey, Maj Gen Myam recalled how they started as Officer Cadets at the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna.
He urged current officers to remain loyal to the Nigerian Constitution and the democratically elected government.
Watch the video as army honours retired generals:
Read more about Army here:
- Military dismisses seaman detained for 6 years, gives reason
- Nigerian army reacts to alleged resignation of COAS
- Armed Forces games: Nigerian Army emerges overall winner
Nigerian Army breaks silence on COAS Lagbaja’s health
In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian army said its operational and administrative activities are proceeding as usual.
This is despite the absence from duty of the chief of army staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja.
Legit.ng reports that the army in a statement reacted to claims of a leadership vacuum within its ranks.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.