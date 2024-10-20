The Nigerian Army (NA) formally pulled out 15 retired generals from the Artillery Corps on Saturday, October 19, 2024, during a ceremony in Kaduna state

The army confirmed that the group of retirees included 11 Major Generals and 4 Brigadier Generals

In a video that has gone viral, the Reviewing Officer leading the pack retired Maj.-Gen. James Myam, spoke on behalf of the retirees

The Nigerian Army ceremoniously pulled out 15 retired generals from the Artillery Corps in a grand event at the Nigerian Army School of Artillery (NASA) in Kachia, Kaduna state.

Army honours 15 retired generals in ceremonial parade

11 Major Generals and 4 Brigadier Generals were among the retirees, marking the end of their distinguished military careers.

At the pulling-out parade on Saturday, October 19, Major General James Myam (rtd) delivered a heartfelt speech on behalf of the retired officers, expressing deep gratitude and fulfillment.

He attributed their successful careers to divine grace, thanking God for protection throughout their years of service.

Maj Gen Myam also extended his appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the opportunity to serve the nation.

Also, he commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, wishing him continued wisdom and strength in his leadership of the Nigerian Army.

Reflecting on their journey, Maj Gen Myam recalled how they started as Officer Cadets at the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna.

He urged current officers to remain loyal to the Nigerian Constitution and the democratically elected government.

Watch the video as army honours retired generals:

