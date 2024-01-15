Full List: 9 Army Generals Retire as Tinubu Performs First Remembrance Day
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
The Nigerian Army has announced the retirement of a total of nine generals from the service
According to The Punch, the development came barely a month after 113 generals bowed out of the service to Nigeria on December 19, 2023.
Maj. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, the spokesperson of the Nigerian army, disclosed the development in a statement, adding that a passing-out parade was held in their honour on Friday, January 12.
Below is the list of the officers:
Maj. Gen. A. R. Bakare
Maj. Gen. J.E. Jakko
Maj. Gen. A. B. Adamu
Maj. Gen. A.O. Adetayo
Brig Gen II Adamu
Brig. Gen. N. L. Isama
Brig. Gen. O.A. Adenuga
Brig. Gen. O. F. Ohunyeye
This is as President Bola Tinubu led Nigerians to observe the annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day, a day set aside to honour the sacrifices of fallen soldiers and veterans.
The President led the solemn event, which was marked by the dignified laying of wreaths at the military cenotaph in Abuja.
Also at the event were prominent figures, including Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Tajudeen Abbas; Senate President Senator Godswill Apkabio; Minister of State for Defence Honourable Bello Matawalle; Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike; and Minister of Defence Mohammed Badaru.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng