The Nigerian Army has announced the retirement of a total of nine generals from the service

According to The Punch, the development came barely a month after 113 generals bowed out of the service to Nigeria on December 19, 2023.

Maj. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, the spokesperson of the Nigerian army, disclosed the development in a statement, adding that a passing-out parade was held in their honour on Friday, January 12.

Below is the list of the officers:

Maj. Gen. A. R. Bakare

Maj. Gen. J.E. Jakko

Maj. Gen. A. B. Adamu

Maj. Gen. A.O. Adetayo

Brig Gen II Adamu

Brig. Gen. N. L. Isama

Brig. Gen. O.A. Adenuga

Brig. Gen. O. F. Ohunyeye

This is as President Bola Tinubu led Nigerians to observe the annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day, a day set aside to honour the sacrifices of fallen soldiers and veterans.

The President led the solemn event, which was marked by the dignified laying of wreaths at the military cenotaph in Abuja.

Also at the event were prominent figures, including Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Tajudeen Abbas; Senate President Senator Godswill Apkabio; Minister of State for Defence Honourable Bello Matawalle; Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike; and Minister of Defence Mohammed Badaru.

