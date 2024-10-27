The Nigerian Army Ordinance Corps held a valedictory parade at Abalti Barracks, Lagos, on October 25 to honour five retired major generals, celebrating their 34-year careers

Maj.-Gen. Omotomilola Akintade, speaking on behalf of the retirees, expressed pride in their growth within the corps and advised serving personnel to uphold professionalism and loyalty to Nigeria

This event closely followed another ceremony in Kaduna, where 15 generals from the Artillery Corps were pulled out, marking the end of their distinguished service

Surulere, Lagos state - The Nigerian Army Ordinance Corps (NAOC) on Friday, October 25, honoured five retired major generals at a valedictory parade held at its headquarters in Abalti Barracks, Surulere, Lagos.

Maj.-Gen. Omotomilola Akintade, reviewing officer and spokesperson for the retiring generals, recounted their 34-year journey.

Akintade said:

“I reflect with great sense of nostalgia, about 34 years ago, when we reported to this very place as young, vibrant and enthusiastic officers after graduation from the Nigerian Defence Academy.

“It was with pride and honour to have been posted to the NAOC. I am confident to say that each of us being pulled out today has benefited immensely from this corps, which has helped to nurture us from novices to true professionals and outstanding leaders."

Retired generals advise serving personnel

Akintade, on behalf of the retired generals, expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Army for the opportunity to serve, The Punch reported.

He urged serving personnel to remain loyal, dedicated, and professional and avoid actions that could tarnish the image of the Ordinance Corps or Nigerian Army.

Akintade reminded personnel to uphold their Oath of Allegiance and protect Nigeria's territorial integrity without bias or involvement in partisan politics.

“I urge you to avoid actions that will bring the name and image of the Ordinance Corps and indeed the Nigerian Army to disrepute," he said.

The retired generals thanked the Nigerian Army, particularly Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja and past COAS for their vision and support in building a vibrant NAOC.

Army pulls out 15 generals

Legit.ng notes that this retirement ceremony follows the recent retirement of 15 generals from the Artillery Corps in a grand event at the Nigerian Army School of Artillery (NASA) in Kachia, Kaduna state.

Eleven Major Generals and 4 Brigadier Generals were among the retirees, marking the end of their distinguished military careers.

At the pulling-out parade on Saturday, October 19, Major General James Myam (rtd) delivered a heartfelt speech on behalf of the retired officers, expressing deep gratitude and fulfilment.

