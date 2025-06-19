Gombe government led by Governor Inuwa Yahaya has approved the payment of additional N5,000 allowance to all staff under the LGAs and LG Education Authorities in the state

The Head of Civil Service confirmed this after a meeting attended by labour leaders and senior government officials in Gombe state

An official memo signed by Jibrin Yusuf, confirmed that the increment would be captured and reflected in the payroll by July 2025

Gombe state - Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has approved the payment of an additional N5,000 allowance to all staff under the Local Government Areas (LGAs) and Local Government Education Authorities (LGEA) across the state.

LG, LGEA workers to get additional N5,000 allowance

The decision, effective from June 2025, was reached during a high-level meeting held on Wednesday, June 18, presided over by the Head of Civil Service and attended by labour leaders and senior government officials in Gombe state.

As reported by The Punch, the allowance will be paid to the beneficiaries pending the completion of the ongoing Physical Verification Exercise currently being conducted across all LGs.

An official memo signed by Jibrin Yusuf, on behalf of the Head of Civil Service Ahmed Abdullahi, read:

“I am directed to write and inform you that approval has been granted for the payment of additional N5,000 to all Local Government and Local Education Authority staff across the state pending the completion of the current Physical Verification Exercise with effect from June, 2025 across all the local governments.”

The increment will be computed by July 2025

The memo also noted that the increment would be captured and reflected in the payroll by July 2025.

The Head of Civil Service also directed the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development to take necessary steps to ensure prompt implementation of the directive.

The memo added:

“The increment will be computed on table by July 2025.

“This is contained during a meeting held on 18th June, 2025 presided by the Head of Civil Service, Labour leaders and other top Government officials. Submitted for your necessary action, please.”

Minimum wage: Gombe to pay workers N70,000

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya announced that workers in the state will receive the payment of N70,000 minimum wage beginning in October 2024 following the federal government’s consequential adjustment table.

