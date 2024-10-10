The governor of Gombe state Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya said the state will implement the national minimum wage from October

The Gombe minimum wage negotiation committee, headed by Deputy Governor Dr Manassah Jatau, announced this on Thursday, October 10

The committee noted that the state government has scheduled October for workers to receive the agreed-upon wage

On Thursday, October 10, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya announced that workers in the state will receive the payment of N70,000 minimum wage beginning in October.

The Gombe minimum wage negotiation committee, headed by Deputy Governor Dr Manassah Jatau, has scheduled October for workers in the state to receive the agreed wage.

Briefing journalists on Thursday evening, Jatau stated that the committee had just received the federal government’s consequential adjustment table.

As reported by The Punch, Jatau added that the technical sub-committee, led by Finance Commissioner Gambo Magaji, has 72 hours to determine the amount payable to workers in the state.

He said:

“Having received that document, we have decided to meet and assess precisely what we can do. From the membership you see from the government side and labour, it is evident that there is total concern. We have considered what is available and what is not, and I can assure you that the government and the governor are determined to pay the N70,000 minimum wage this month.

“I can assure you that within 72 hours, they will return with their report, and possibly by Monday, I will confirm what I have said.”

He also disclosed that the current administration is committed to improving the welfare of workers within its financial capabilities, adding that the state may not consider arrears.

“I don’t have money for salary arrears; let’s start from where we are. At the time the Federal Government made the announcement, the circular to work with was not available. If we are to pay arrears, on what basis? The effective date for payment is October 2024.”

Also speaking, the state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Yusuf Aish-Bello, stated that the union would not accept anything less than the agreed minimum wage.

Aish-Bello said:

“The assurance I give to you is that it is going to be N70,000, nothing less. I want to inform the general civil servants and residents that we have examined tables from the national level, and I believe that when we reconvene in the technical meeting, we will arrive at what will be paid to the civil servants of Gombe State.”

