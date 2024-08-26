Gombe government has promised workers in the state that it will pay the new national minimum wage of N70,000

The deputy governor Manassah Jatau announced this following his meeting with the leadership of the NLC in the state held on Sunday, August 25

Jatau, chairman of the state’s Tripartite Committee on minimum wage negotiation, disclosed to the press the governor's intention for workers welfare

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has announced his intention to pay the new N70,000 national minimum wage to workers in the state.

Photo credit: Nigeria Labour Congress HQ, Inuwa Yahaya

Source: Facebook

N70k minimum wage: Gombe govt assures workers

Gombe state deputy governor, Manassah Jatau, chairman of the state’s Tripartite Committee on Minimum Wage negotiation, revealed this to journalists on Sunday, August 25.

As reported by The Punch, he noted that his committee is fine tuning the details in that respect while assuring that Governor Yahaya is committed to paying the new minimum wage.

Represented by the Head of Civil Service, Alh. Ahmed Kasimu Abdullahi, during the briefing, the deputy governor explained that the governor is highly committed to ensuring that civil servants in the state enjoy the N70,000 new national minimum wage so that they can put in their best in serving the state.

Speaking further, Jatau said that the governor has set a machinery in motion and the standing committee has been fine-tuning to see to the implementation of the new minimum wage, The Nation reported.

According to him:

“Government has set the machinery for the implementation of the new national minimum wage in Gombe State. Let me assure you that His Excellency the Governor is fully determined to pay the minimum wage.

The chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Gombe chapter, Yusuf Aish, also confirmed the development.

While briefing journalists after the minimum wage implementation committee’s meeting at the Deputy Governor’s office, he said:

“In our tripartite discussion, we came to agree between us and the government that we are going to wait a little bit to see the time the National Minimum Wage table which has been agreed by the Federal Government will be released. Whenever it’s released, we will start full negotiations in Gombe with a view to agree on what will be paid in the state.”

Gombe earlier said it cannot pay workers N70,000

Recall that Governor Yahaya cried out and said his administration cannot pay civil servants in the state the N70,000 new minimum wage.

He argued that even with the increased allocation from the federation account, the state cannot afford the new package for workers.

Yahaya however noted that implementing the new N70,000 minimum wage must include consequential adjustments.

Civil servants threaten states over N70,000 minimum wage

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Civil Servants had threatened to shut down states if the governors refuse to implement the N70,000 new national minimum wage.

The president of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Shehu Muhammed, said the workers would go after states not ready to implement the new minimum wage.

