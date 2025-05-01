Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru has announced 1 N10,000 to each of the workers in the southeast state

Abakaliki, Ebonyi - Francis Nwifuru, the governor of Ebonyi State, has said that the workers are the "engine room" of his administration and vowed to continue to support their well-being.

The governor made this known on Thursday, May 1, during the celebration of the 2025 International Workers Day in Abakaliki, the state capital, while announcing a N10,000 gift for each worker in the state.

According to PM News, the 2025 Workers' Day is tagged “Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship”.

Why Nwifuru gift N10,000 to Ebonyi workers

Governor Nwifuru maintained that he remained indebted to the workers in the state and that they would remain the symbol of excellence to his administration. He noted that the celebration was to reflect the contributions of the workers to nation-building.

He said that his government understood the challenges of the workers and expressed a commitment to confront them. He said that his administration would promote civil space for the workers.

The governor subsequently described the workers as partners in progress for the betterment of the state. Governor Nwifuru, in his first year of 2023, announced a N100,000 Christmas bonus for workers in the state. A development that was highly commended.

In the following year, Governor Nwifuru also announced a Christmas bonus of N150,000 for workers in the state, making it the second consecutive year he announced a bonus for the workers. Thus, the declaration of the N10,000 "give away", a term used to describe gifts in Nigeria, was one of the kind gestures from the governor.

Ebonyi began implementing a new minimum wage

In addition to the Christmas bonus, the Ebonyi State government has also commenced the full implementation of the new minimum wage act. This move exceeds the minimum wage of ₦70,000, with an additional ₦5,000 for Ebonyi workers. This development reiterates the state government's consistency in improving workers' welfare.

Francis Nwifuru do another give away to Ebonyi workers Photo Credit: @FrancisNwifuru

Source: Twitter

The governor's efforts to improve the lives of state workers have not gone unnoticed. His administration has made significant strides in prioritizing workers' welfare, and this latest move is a testament to that commitment. As the holiday season approaches, the workers of Ebonyi State can look forward to a brighter and more prosperous future.

The Christmas bonus and the implementation of the new minimum wage act are clear indications of Governor Nwifuru's dedication to the well-being of state workers. As the state continues to prioritise workers' welfare, it is likely that Ebonyi State will become a model for other states to follow in terms of worker satisfaction and overall quality of life.

Ebonyi governor shares cash with 95 graduates

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ebonyi state governor Francis Nwifuru had shared ₦105,000,000 start-up capital with 895 vocational training graduates.

According to the governor, each of the trainees under the Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru Empowerment Programme (FONEP) will receive ₦3 million each to begin their entrepreneurship journey.

The governor reiterated that the beneficiaries of the funds would be monitored to ensure that the money was spent in the right channel.

Source: Legit.ng