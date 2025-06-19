The Seyi Makinde-led Oyo state government plans to spend billions to renovate the government house in Ibadan

The state government also plans to invest in cutting-edge technology to transform its airport into an international standard facility

Dotun Oyelade, the state commissioner for information and orientation, disclosed this while also announcing moves to introduce the international food market standard in the state

Ibadan, Oyo state - The Oyo State Executive Council has approved the sum of N63,479,858,000 for the reconstruction of the Government House.

This was disclosed in a statement made by the state commissioner for information and orientation, Dotun Oyelade, in Ibadan, the state capital, on Wednesday, June 18.

Oyo govt approves N63.4bn for state house renovation to mark 50th anniversary Credit-Instagram Seyi Makinde

Oyelade revealed that the council described the current state and ambience of the Government House as an embarrassment and an unbefitting facility.

He noted that for the past six years, the governor and his deputy have been living in their private houses instead of their official residences at the Government House.

Govt House to be completed before 50th anniversary

Oyelade further explained that the Banquet Hall at the Government House would be completed before the 50th anniversary of the state in 2026, as part of the Seyi Makinde administration’s legacy for the next administration.

The commissioner said that N131,751,530 has been approved for the maintenance of green areas within the state house.

“The Council also approved the sum of N131,751,530 to employ professional gardeners for the maintenance of green areas and other designated places of the Government House.

Oyo govt approves N63.4bn for state house renovation to mark 50th anniversary Credit- Instagram Seyi Makinde

Makinde's plan for Oyo airport

“Similarly, in fulfillment of its determination to upgrade the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport to International standards, the government is processing the installation of Instrument Landing Systems.

“The approval was given for the procurement and installation by the State Executive Council for a sum of ₦14,296,507,000.

“The ILS technology ensures the smooth landing of aircraft especially in bad weather.”

Oyelade further explained that an earlier instrument procured by the Federal Government was damaged, and the state has taken it upon itself to procure and install another one within six months.

Oyelade reiterated that facilities are being put in place for Customs, Immigration and other vital agencies to meet International standards.

Plans for international market in Oyo

In a related development, the Executive Council also approved the payment of the first instalment for the service agreement on the International Agro-Food Market, which will be constructed in Ijaiye, Ibadan.

The agreement for the construction of the fresh produce international market is in conjunction with the African Development Bank, which has issued a certificate of no objection for the project.

Oyelade said:

“The State Government is collaborating with a Paris-based fresh agric produce international farm company, Semmaris, at a cost of €2 million.

“The council also approved the second edition of the 2025 Oyo State International Tourism Summit which will take place in July.”

The commissioner also said a take-off grant of N130,000,000 was approved for the state’s New Towns and Cities Development Authority.

According to him, the agency was established to relieve structural congestion in urban cities and avoid the resulting urban slums.

He also revealed that the state 2025 supplementary budget has been increased by ₦270,854,500,000 to align with the state roadmap blueprint to complete ongoing projects before the end of the Seyi Makinde administration.

Nigerians react

Netizens condemned the N63.4 billion naira approved by the state executive council as there are other projects the state government can embark on the make the livelihood of Oyo state citizens better.

An X user who identifies as @TheAbuAgada described the N63.4 billion as wasteful

The N63.4 Billion that the wasteful Governor of Oyo, Engr. Seyi Makinde, wants to use to renovate the Government House in Ibadan ahead of the state’s 50th anniversary could build 1000 healthcare centers in Oyo.

Akin Akinwale is silent because Seyi Makinde is the leader of the APC, his party in Oyo state.

@IdrisAOni1

That money will turn Oyo into a London or something close to it. How do politicians think?

@Aajessehalliday

This can't be called a renovation, I think Seyi Makinde is building a nuclear bunker. He, clearly has access to information the rest of us haven't seen yet, because how on earth do you renovate a government house with ₦63 billion in a country that borrows money every Tuesday?

Makinde proposes single term for elected political office

In another report, Governor Makinde, on Friday, June 6, proposed a significant change in Nigeria’s political structure, advocating for a single term of five or six years for elected officials across all levels of government.

He made the suggestion during a gathering of Muslim faithful, traditional rulers, and political office holders at his Ikolaba private residence in Ibadan, following the Eid-el-Kabir prayers.

The event was attended by several notable figures, including Deputy Governor Bayo Lawal, Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland Oba Rashidi Ladoja, former deputy governors, and various political leaders from the state.

