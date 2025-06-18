The senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche, has visited Benue state after suspected herdsmen attacked a community, leaving dozens dead and many displaced

On Tuesday, June 17, the cleric, accompanied by church workers, clergy, and support teams, visited Yelwata in the Guma LGA, one of the affected communities

Enenche shared moments from the outreach on his official Facebook page and accompanied by photos

Benue state, Makurdi - On Tuesday, June 17, senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche, led a prayer and healing outreach to Yelwata, a community in Benue state recently affected by violent attacks.

“You are not alone” - Pastor Paul Enenche tells victims

Enenche, who described the visit as one of “love, prayer, and healing,” was accompanied by clergy, church workers, and support teams to offer spiritual encouragement and emotional support to residents grappling with grief and trauma.

Sharing photos from the outreach on his official Facebook page, the cleric said the team came to stand in solidarity with the community, pray with the bereaved, and declare hope and healing amid the pain.

The Facebook post reads:

"A Visit of Love, Prayer & Healing - Yelwata, Benue State.

"Today, God’s servants and crew humbly walked the soil of Yelwata, Benue State; a land touched by loss, yet filled with resilient souls and silent cries.

"We came not just with words, but with hearts to mourn with those who mourn, to pray with those in pain, and to stand in the gap for healing and hope.

"In the midst of sorrow, we witnessed strength. In the presence of loss, we released love. And in the atmosphere of heaviness, we lifted up prayers that pierced the heavens.

"To every grieving family, you are not alone. To every broken heart, God sees you, and He will heal you."

Yelwata, located in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue state, was among the communities recently hit by suspected herdsmen attacks, which left scores dead and displaced many residents.

CDS links military saboteurs to Benue massacre

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has revealed that insider collaboration is fuelling targeted attacks like the recent Yelwata massacre in Benue state.

CDS Musa raised serious concerns about the presence of saboteurs within the Nigerian military, linking them to the recent massacre in Benue state, where over 200 lives were lost.

Musa spoke after Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, in May 2025, alleged that military men and politicians are conniving with terrorists to threaten national security.

