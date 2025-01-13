Pastor Paul Enenche has reacted after two of his former clerics spoke against him and his church, Dunamis International Gospel Centre

Legit.ng previously reported that one of the former Dunamis church pastors who attacked the general overseer now identifies as a humanist

Another former pastor listed a number of clergymen who left Dunamis and questioned the church's governing principles

Pastor Paul Enenche, the spiritual head of Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja, has broken his silence following numerous allegations.

Legit.ng reported that a former pastor at Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abraham Daniel, opened up about why he left the church founded by Pastor Dr Paul Enenche.

Abraham who no identifies as a humanist posted pictures of when he was a pastor with Pastor Dr Paul Enenche. According to him, he took his congregation from 950 to almost 3,000 members.

Narrating further, Abraham claimed he was the first pastor to produce comfort chairs locally in Nigeria. He revealed that he left the church and Christianity because there is no God anywhere.

In a recent interview with KAA Truths, Abraham opened up about the amount pastors received every month as salary.

KAA Truths founder asked Abraham if Dunamis church pastors were paid a salary, and he replied in the affirmative.

When pressed further about the exact figure of the salary, Abraham, who thought the amount was barely enough, said:

"...There was a time we literally had to protest for a review. But, I think at one point it was around N70,000 monthly."

Abraham, who has been in the news recently over his continued face-off with his former boss, Pastor Dr Paul Enenche, disclosed the amount in an interview with KAA Truths.

After Abraham's story went viral, Pastor Prince Stephen Anyebe, another ex-senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, voiced his concerns about the church's leadership and direction under Dr Paul Enenche.

Pastor Anyebe recounted his ordeal as a former pastor of the church in a post on his Facebook page, highlighting what he saw as the root causes of Dunamis' challenges.

He criticised the evolving priorities within many Nigerian churches, describing them as 'religious empires' focused more on material accomplishments than spiritual growth.

Pastor Anyebe also narated his sacrifices during his time at Dunamis, including working late into the night and travelling long distances without support or compensation.

Pastor Paul Enenche breaks silence

In a recent social media post, the general overseer addressed his congregation about the New Year. He highlighted that the negative attacks of the enemies would not prevail and prayed against the forces of darkness.

Sharing the clip, Paul Enenche wrote:

"Beloved! Before January is mid-way, it will be clear to you and confirmed in your life that this year is better than last year. Every agenda of the enemy is cancelled from your life in the name of Jesus!"

See his video below:

