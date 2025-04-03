Renowned Nigerian Pastor Paul Enenche and his wife Pastor Becky Enenche as set to celebrate their 31 years of being married

The Dunamis senior preacher opened up about his parents and being able to create a family different from where he came from

He further advised young men and women on things to be watchful of when seeking a life partner

Renowned Nigerian Pastor Paul Enenche has joyfully announced that he and his wife, Pastor Becky Enenche, will be celebrating 31 years of marriage on April 16.

The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre shared his gratitude to God for a strong and peaceful union, free from the troubles that often challenge many marriages.

He highlighted that, unlike many couples who experience conflict, he has never once considered staying away from home after a hectic day.

Pastor Enenche also opened up about his background, acknowledging that he didn’t come from a perfect or ideal home. Despite that, he and his wife have managed to build something far more fulfilling and stable.

In his message to young men and women, Pastor Enenche offered counsel on making thoughtful decisions when choosing a life partner. He emphasised that seeking God's guidance is the key to a successful and lasting relationship.

Watch his clip below:

Netizens react to Pastor Enenche and wife’s wedding anniversary

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

onyinye_joy3030 said:

"All this one na for people wey don marry 😌✋ Abeg who get food for house even if na cold eba wey I go fit warm."

legendary_e.e wrote:

"Longevity in marriage is not becoming any rare. There are more people who stayed in their marriages than the few that divorced. Look around your vicinities, you will see more couples who are glued in that marriage than the ones that decoupled. Y’all should stop exaggerating things."

chykee1 said:

"Women must know a wise woman build her home and a wise man does what to the home?"

oluw.agbemisolamary0 said:

"Congratulations ma and sir. God will continue to bless your home."

adeniran_suzzy reacted:

"A beautiful example of what marriage should be! 31 years and still going strong."

ifeanyiohra said:

"No shortcuts to 31 years - just God's perfect way."

olu_monisola wrote:

"This is beyond beautiful! A marriage built on Christ will always stand the test of time 🙏💯."

kita_ngrace said:

"This shows that truly the biblical model of marriage should be appreciated and celebrated because it is working, and we can all see the evidence."

wonuolaolayemi said:

"This is what it means to walk through life together! 31 years of love and unity."

prec.iousokiki reacted:

"Wow! 31 years of grace and partnership! What an amazing journey! 🎊💖."

Paul Enenche reacts to pastors' allegations

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Paul Enenche had reacted after two of his former clerics spoke against him and his church, Dunamis International Gospel Centre.

Legit.ng previously reported that one of the former Dunamis pastors who attacked the general overseer now identifies as a humanist.

Another former pastor listed several clergymen who left Dunamis and questioned the church's governing principles.

