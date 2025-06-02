Nigerian Banks and other financial institutions' branches nationwide are expected to be closed on Friday this week

This is to comply with the public holiday announced by the federal government to mark the Eid al-Adha celebration

Customers of the banks planning to carry out transactions on the day of celebration are expected to make use of other electronic banking channels

Branches of Commercial banks and other financial institutions in Nigeria will be closed on Friday, June 6, and Monday, June 9, 2025.

This is in observance of the Eid-ul-Adha celebration public holidays, as directed by the federal government.

Nigerian bank workers to observe Friday's public holiday Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

Bank workers to stay at home

Legit.ng reported that Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government on Monday, June 2, in a statement by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Magdalene Ajani.

Tunji-Ojo congratulated all Muslim Ummah both at home and in the diaspora on this occasion.

He called on the Muslim Ummah to continue to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice and faith as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

What is expected of Muslims during Eid-ul-Adha?

The statement concluded:

“The people-oriented reforms and initiatives carried out, in furtherance of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s Administration, is to restore Nigeria on the path of progress”.

“While wishing the Muslim Ummah a happy Eid-ul- Adha celebration, the Minister urged all Nigerians to join hands with the present administration in its efforts to restore the glory of Nigeria as a great nation."

Nigerians to rely on ATM for cash withdrawal and mobile apps, USSD for transfers during the Sallah holiday. Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

Bank customers to use e-banking

Bank customers are expected to use electronic banking services on Friday and Monday during the holiday period.

The major types of e-banking include online Internet banking, mobile banking, USSD, and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

ATM transaction fees are as follows: withdrawals from your own bank's ATM are free, while withdrawals from other banks' ATMs will incur a fee.

On-site ATMs (within a bank branch) charge N100 per N20,000 withdrawal, and off-site ATMs charge N100 plus a surcharge of up to N500 per N20,000 withdrawal.

SERAP sues CBN over new ATM withdrawal charges

Earlier, Legit.ng reported earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu was urged by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) to direct the CBN governor, Olayemi Cardoso, to stop the increase in fees for ATM transactions until the legality of the lawsuit had been resolved.

SERAP claimed that the CBN would be undermining the rule of law and the legal system if it were to impose the rise in ATM fees while the case was still pending in the Federal High Court in Lagos.

In addition, the civil society organisation asked the apex bank to halt the rise and await the resolution of the litigation in an open letter dated March 1, 2025, written by its deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare.

