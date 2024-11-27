Global site navigation

Nigeria

Jubilation as Nigerian Governor Approves Free Rides For Residents

by  Adekunle Dada 2 min read
  • Residents of Edo state have something to rejoice and shout about following the approval of free transportation in the state
  • Governor Monday Okpebholo has announced that the Edo City Transport Service will offer free transportation to residents across the state
  • The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Fred Itua, said the free bus service will cover Benin metropolis and the three Senatorial Districts

Benin City, Edo State - Governor Monday Okpebholo, has approved free bus services for residents of Edo state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Fred Itua, said the free ride will be through the Edo City Transport Service.

Itua said the free bus service will cover Benin metropolis and the three Senatorial Districts (Intra and Intercity routes).

He made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, November 26, adding that the free bus ride was part of the Okpebholo administration’s plan to entrench his policy direction.

“The bus services will ease the transportation stress. Our people who plan to move around within the Benin metropolis and out will be able to do that without any extra financial burdens."

As reported by The Punch, the initiative is part of Okpebholo’s commitment to enhance the welfare of all Edo people.

According to the statement, the free transportation scheme will cover Ekpoma, Iruekpen, Irrua, Uromi, and other places in Edo Central.

The free transportation services will also cover Agbede, Auchi, Okpella, Fugar, and other parts of Edo North.

Edo Governor Okpebholo sacks Obaseki’s political appointees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Okpebholo sacked Godwin Obaseki's political appointees with immediate effect.

The APC governor dissolved executives of all boards in the state and relieved permanent secretaries appointed from outside the state’s public service.

Okpebholo directed all affected appointees to hand over government properties in their possession to the most senior public officer in their offices.

