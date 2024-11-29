President Tinubu’s government has introduced a 40-day free Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)--powered bus service in Abuja

The free ride is part of the President’s Renewed Hope clean energy transport scheme, aimed at easing the impact of fuel subsidy removal and promoting affordable, cleaner transportation

The minister of transportation, Sa’id Alkali, confirmed the development and shared further details

FCT, Abuja - To ease the burden of harsh economic realities, the federal government, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, flagged off free Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)- powered bus rides in Abuja on Thursday, November 28.

What to know about the 40-day free CNG bus ride

To achieve this, the federal government handed over 15 CNG buses to the transport unions in line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope clean energy transport scheme.

The bus ride, BusinessDay reported, will last from now till January 6.

The government said that the buses would convey passengers free of charge for the next 40 days.

The minister of transportation, Sa’id Alkali, also revealed that the CNG-powered buses being handed over to the transport unions was part of the President’s Renewed Hope Clean Energy Transport Scheme, designed to ease the burden of fuel subsidy removal and ensure that Nigerians can access cleaner, more affordable energy solutions that reduce transport costs for operators and commuters alike.

The minister, however, called on Nigerians to embrace the initiative and support the government’s efforts to move the nation forward, as well as work together to ensure that the resources are used to people’s advantage, thus creating a Nigeria where opportunities abound.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the buses will run along popular routes from Abuja suburbs, such as Mararaba, to Eagle Square and Berger bus stop.

It will also cover Mararaba to Area 1, as well as Zuba.

FG to launch inter-state transport scheme

Reports also indicate that the federal government has plans to launch Inter-state commuter part of the project soon as part of efforts to reduce the impact of subsidy removal on the populace.

The transport unions that benefitted from the gesture include the National Road Transport Workers Union (NURTW), the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN).

The Project Director of PCNGI, Michael Oluwagbemi, disclosed plans to further release more CNG buses and tricycles to ease the cost of transport.

Edo governor approves free rides for residents

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that Governor Monday Okpebholo, approved free bus services for residents of Edo state.

The chief press secretary to the governor, Fred Itua, said the free ride will be through the Edo City Transport Service.

Itua said the free bus service will cover Benin metropolis and the three Senatorial Districts (Intra and Intercity routes).

