As economic hardship persists, the federal government, led by President Tinubu, has finally launched free Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) bus rides in Abuja

The CNG buses have commenced operations in Abuja and will provide free rides to passengers for the next 40 days

However, mixed reactions have trailed the video of passengers on board; while some hailed Tinubu and Wike, others criticize the lack of detailed information about the buses’ routes and deployment

FCT Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government has launched a free Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) bus service in Abuja to ease transportation costs amidst ongoing economic hardship.

Nigerians hail Wike, Tinubu as CNG buses begin operation in Abuja.

Source: Facebook

The bus ride, Legit.ng reported, will last from now till January 6, 2025. Tinubu's government said that the buses would convey passengers free of charge for the next 40 days.

The CNG buses began operations on December 2, 2024, as shown in a video shared by the Presidential CNG Initiative on its X (formerly Twitter) page.

Meanwhile, the launch of the free CNG bus rides in Abuja on Monday has been greeted with criticism as some Nigerians applaud Tinubu and FCT minister Nyesom Wike, others criticized the initiative. the lack of route details and transparency in the announcement.

Nigerians react to free CNG bus ride initiative in Abuja

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X below:

@petere7801 tweeted:

"Better late than never. Now we need all 36 others."

@olugbengacool tweeted:

"You guys are not good in PR, if you are showcasing a thing like this why not display all the vehicles and mention the route you have deployed them and the next route to be deployed. That's how you pass message to the public. Not showing a single bus and you want the public trust."

@Abdul_A_Bello tweeted:

"I hope our people from the rising sun can see that these are IVM buses. Before you come out in the near future to claim that government are not patronizing them."

@ajikobi_tunde tweeted:

"Kudos to PBAT and Minister Wike."

@Asiwajuson23 tweeted:

"We need more of these in our states. More heights."

@futurewavecng tweeted:

"As it should..Forward ever..CNG is here and moving big."

@OgunsolaFarouk tweeted:

"Blessed be the roll-outs! AMEN."

@tosi_tosin tweeted:

"When will this be done in Lagos?"

@Rexxx_nimi tweeted:

"Those that criticize online will board in reality."

@Abdulazeez57437 tweeted:

"Wailers take note and get updated."

@IkhadeAgboghay1 tweeted:

"Good news, we need the buses in Lagos urgently."

See the video below:

Edo governor approves free rides for residents

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that Governor Monday Okpebholo, approved free bus services for residents of Edo state.

The governor's chief press secretary, Fred Itua, said the free ride will be through the Edo City Transport Service.

Itua said the free bus service will cover Benin metropolis and the three Senatorial Districts (Intra and Intercity routes).

