Former President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his 'heartfelt condolences' to the people of Kano and the families of the members of the state's sports contingent who were victims of a recent unfortunate happening

22 sports stakeholders lost their lives in a road accident following the just-concluded National Sports Festival in Ogun state

In the same vein, Buhari expressed grief over the flood that ravaged Mokwa and surrounding communities in Niger state

Kaduna, Kaduna state - Former President Muhammadu Buhari has sent messages of condolence following the death of more than 150 people in flash floods that destroyed homes and displaced thousands of residents last week in Niger state.

Legit.ng reports that Niger is an All Progressives Congress (APC-controlled) state

According to a statement on Sunday afternoon, June 1, by Garba Shehu, his media aide, Buhari also mourned the death of 22 young athletes, coaches, and officials, who died in a ghastly auto crash in Kano state.

The crash, believed to have resulted from driver fatigue and excessive speed during a long night trip, occurred at Gadar Yankifi on the Kaduna-Kano expressway at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 31.

More than 30 passengers were on board at the time. The survivors were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The athletes had been representing Kano in the festival which takes place every two years, allowing competitors from all states in Nigeria to take part in multi-sports events.

In his messages to the bereaved families, governments and the people of Kano and Niger states, Buhari stated that the tragic incidents, happening in a quick sequence, had left him shocked and devastated.

General Buhari said:

“I am deeply pained by the loss of lives due to the floods in Niger state and the road accident in Kano state. The deaths are painful and devastating. Condolences to the families and friends of all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon.”

Nigeria's flash floods

Nigeria's rainy season has only just started and normally lasts around six months.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) warned of possible flash floods in 15 of the 36 states—including Niger state—between Wednesday, May 28, and Friday, May 30.

The annual flood occurrence often kills hundreds of people. A lack of adequate drainage, the construction of homes on waterways, and the dumping of waste in drains and water channels all make the flooding worse.

Nigeria suffered one of its worst disasters in decades in 2024, with flooding killing more than 1,200 people and displacing another 1.2 million.

Nigerian road accidents

Legit.ng reports that automobile crashes are frequent in West Africa’s most populous nation. Poor road conditions and a casual enforcement of traffic rules make road accidents a common occurrence in Nigeria.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) recorded 9,570 road accidents and 5,421 deaths in 2024.

Kano government declares public holiday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, announced a public holiday.

The governor picked the date to honour the families of the victims who lost their relatives in a tragic road accident that claimed 22 lives and left several others seriously injured.

While Governor Yusuf is away in Saudi Arabia for Hajj 2025, he directed that Monday, June 2, 2025, be declared a public holiday for Kano residents to pray and sympathise with the families of the victims.

