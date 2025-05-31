Niger Flood of Fury: “How I Lost 17 Members of My Household,” Victim Speaks
- While many families have been thrown into confusion and others panic, a victim has narrated how he lost 17 members of his family to a heavy flood that ravaged Mokwa LGA in Niger state
- On Saturday, May 31, one of the victims, Anas Usman, said the flood submerged their house, leading to the collapse of the structure and they lost children, women and men, who were family members
- Also speaking on Saturday, the deputy governor of Niger state, Mr Yakubu Garba, confirmed that over 115 bodies had been recovered as the search and rescue operation is ongoing
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
17 members of a household have been lost to the devastating flood that swept through the Kpege area of Mokwa in Niger state on Wednesday night even as the death toll has risen to 115.
Niger flood: I lost 17 family members - Victim
Recounting his ordeal, one of the victims identified as Anas Usman said the flood came on Thursday morning after heavy downpour on Wednesday night.
According to him, the flood submerged their house, leading to the collapse of its structure and the deaths of members of his household.
Usman told the press that:
“I lost 17 members of my household to the flood disaster that happened on Thursday morning after a heavy downpour on Wednesday night.
“We were preparing to go to the farm in the morning when our house was suddenly submerged by the flood, we did not know where the flood came from. The flood submerged our house, causing the structure to collapse and we lost children, women and men who were our family members.”
Legit.ng reported that the unfortunate incident occurred on Wednesday night, May 28, during a torrential rainfall that lasted several hours.
The surging floodwaters submerged 50 homes and swept away everything in its path.
Niger flood: Over 115 bodies recovered - Deputy gov says
Meanwhile, the deputy governor of Niger state, Mr Yakubu Garba, who visited the flood victims for an on-the-spot assessment of the incident on the directive of Governor Umaru Bago, said that over 115 bodies had been recovered, adding that search and rescue operation was still ongoing, Vanguard reported.
“I have been briefed by officials from NEMA and NSEMA, who have been on ground since the incident occurred for search and rescue operations. I was told that over 100 people lost their lives and some are yet to be buried as search and rescue operations are still ongoing,” he said.
Read more stories on flood:
- Flood sweeps away 60-year-old Lagos motorcycle operator
- Flood overtakes Lagos communities
- FG warns Nigerians living along Rivers Benue, Niger of imminent flooding, lists locations
How Niger flood killed prominent Catholic priest
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Parish Priest of Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church, Gulu, in Lapai local government area of Niger state, Reverend Father James Omeh, was killed in a flood incident following a downpour.
Police said the priest died alongside a female passenger named Charity John as they were heading to Gulu village in a white Toyota Hilux vehicle.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.