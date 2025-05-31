While many families have been thrown into confusion and others panic, a victim has narrated how he lost 17 members of his family to a heavy flood that ravaged Mokwa LGA in Niger state

On Saturday, May 31, one of the victims, Anas Usman, said the flood submerged their house, leading to the collapse of the structure and they lost children, women and men, who were family members

Also speaking on Saturday, the deputy governor of Niger state, Mr Yakubu Garba, confirmed that over 115 bodies had been recovered as the search and rescue operation is ongoing

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

17 members of a household have been lost to the devastating flood that swept through the Kpege area of Mokwa in Niger state on Wednesday night even as the death toll has risen to 115.

Victim laments, recounts how he lost 17 members of his household to Niger flood. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Niger flood: I lost 17 family members - Victim

Recounting his ordeal, one of the victims identified as Anas Usman said the flood came on Thursday morning after heavy downpour on Wednesday night.

According to him, the flood submerged their house, leading to the collapse of its structure and the deaths of members of his household.

Usman told the press that:

“I lost 17 members of my household to the flood disaster that happened on Thursday morning after a heavy downpour on Wednesday night.

“We were preparing to go to the farm in the morning when our house was suddenly submerged by the flood, we did not know where the flood came from. The flood submerged our house, causing the structure to collapse and we lost children, women and men who were our family members.”

Legit.ng reported that the unfortunate incident occurred on Wednesday night, May 28, during a torrential rainfall that lasted several hours.

The surging floodwaters submerged 50 homes and swept away everything in its path.

Governor Umar Bago through the state's deputy governor said 115 bodies have been recovered. Photo credit: Niger state government

Source: Facebook

Niger flood: Over 115 bodies recovered - Deputy gov says

Meanwhile, the deputy governor of Niger state, Mr Yakubu Garba, who visited the flood victims for an on-the-spot assessment of the incident on the directive of Governor Umaru Bago, said that over 115 bodies had been recovered, adding that search and rescue operation was still ongoing, Vanguard reported.

“I have been briefed by officials from NEMA and NSEMA, who have been on ground since the incident occurred for search and rescue operations. I was told that over 100 people lost their lives and some are yet to be buried as search and rescue operations are still ongoing,” he said.

Read more stories on flood:

How Niger flood killed prominent Catholic priest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Parish Priest of Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church, Gulu, in Lapai local government area of Niger state, Reverend Father James Omeh, was killed in a flood incident following a downpour.

Police said the priest died alongside a female passenger named Charity John as they were heading to Gulu village in a white Toyota Hilux vehicle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng