SQI College of ICT has awarded a ₦2.4 million scholarship to Olalude David Ayodeji, the top-performing candidate in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in Ogbomoso Local Government Areas of Oyo state.

Ayodeji, a student of Deeper Life High School, achieved an outstanding score of 341 and will pursue a 12-month professional training in Robotics Engineering at the college's AI and Robotics Research Centre.

UTME top scorer's school receive experts on tour

The scholarship was presented during a surprise visit to Ayodeji's school, where the academic team from SQI College of ICT congratulated him, his parents, and the school on this remarkable achievement.

Dr Adegbenro Sunday Ajani, the College's rector, reaffirmed the institution's commitment to nurturing talent and empowering students to excel in the global technology industry.

Since its inception in 2008, SQI College has trained over 15,000 students in various ICT disciplines, and its alumni have secured positions at major tech firms.

Is SQI College of ICT accredited?

The college received accreditation from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) in 2021 to offer Innovation Enterprise Institution (IEI) programs, which award National Innovation Diplomas (NID) in fields such as Computer Software and Hardware Engineering.

The scholarship is part of the college's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program and is awarded annually to the highest-scoring JAMB candidate in the Ogbomoso region, with plans to extend similar scholarships to top performers in other national exams.

See the event here:

