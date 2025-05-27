A UTME candidate performed far better in the rescheduled examination after she failed due to the error admitted by JAMB

She was part of the 379,000 candidates who were affected by the glitch that caused them to perform poorly in the UTME

Now, she took part in the rescheduled UTME, and her performance moved from 161 to 311 marks in aggregate

A lady whose sister took part in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) shared her performance.

The lady shared her sister's result on X and expressed happiness that she performed very well.

Favour Ngozi said her sister had initially scored 161, a result which they rejected. Photo credit: X/Favour Ngozi.

However, it was not all joy in the beginning, as the lady said her sister was affected by the glitch, which caused 379,000 candidates to perform abysmally.

In her post, Favour Ngozi said her sister first scored 161, and the entire family doubted that that was her true performance.

She said:

"When my sister checked her result, saw that the score she got wasn’t it at all, she cried & cried, but my mum. Hugged her, told her we knew something was wrong because we knew what she was capable of. Me I made sure she laughed so she could stop crying, my family was very supportive."

Ngozi said her sister is known to be very intelligent, which led the family to conclude that something must have gone terribly wrong with the UTME.

She said:

"Naturally, my sister is very intelligent, the overall best student in her school, plus she read every night with a candle for this JAMB even hosted classes for other jambites, wrote the jamb with so much confidence, only to get the rubbish result, we just knew it couldn’t be her fault."

Girl performs excellently in JAMB resit exam

The girl was part of those rescheduled to retake the UTME, and the result is now out.

The new result shows that her score has moved from 161 to 311 marks in aggregate.

According to the JAMB resit result, she scored 75 in Use of English, 75 in literature, 81 in government, and 80 in CRK.

Ngozi said:

"My sister got 161 in jamb due to the glitch. We knew that was never her real score. After the resit, she got 311 in the JAMB."

The candidate who was overall best in her school scored 311 in the 2025 rescheduled UTME. Photo credit: Favour Ngozi.

See the post below:

Expert reveals what happened to vendor who caused UTME glitch

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who was part of the review of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result shared his experience.

The man, Alex Onyia, who described the process as rigorous, also disclosed what had happened to the vendor responsible for the error.

According to Alex, the time for the rescheduled exams was short, but candidates should pick themselves up and give it their best.

He noted:

"We’ve won a major victory — not just in securing a retest, but in getting JAMB to acknowledge their fault and provide a way forward. Important lessons have been learned, and meaningful change is already underway. It’s also worth noting: the vendor responsible has been officially dropped. That level of incompetence will not be given a second chance."

