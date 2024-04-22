The second-best candidate in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has bagged scholarships in 14 foreign universities

The scholarships Oluwafemi Ositade secured are worth over $3.5 million from top-notch universities in the United States, Canada and Qatar

The 17-year-old obtained eight A’s and one B2 in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and scored 358 in 2023 UTME

A Nigerian student, Oluwafemi Ositade, has bagged full scholarships to Harvard University and 13 other universities in the United States, Canada and Qatar.

The 17-year-old received 14 scholarships from renowned institutions nine of which are fully-funded scholarships (covering tuition, accommodation, allowance and all other student’s expenses).

Femi Ositade was the second best in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Photo credit:Campus9jaa

The scholarships to the multiple Ivy League universities are worth over $3.5 million.

According to Vanguard, Ositade is a graduate of the Ambassadors College, Ota in Ogun state where he obtained eight A’s and one B2 in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Second-best UTME candidate in 2023

Legit.ng recalls that Osita scored 358 to emerge as the second-best in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In his standardized test (SAT), the brilliant teenager achieved a perfect score in Maths (800/800) and a near-perfect score of 760 out of 800 in reading and writing. He also achieved a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.04/4.0 from college.

The universities that offered him scholarships are:

Harvard University

Brown University

Duke University

University of Toronto

Lester B Pearson Scholarship

Wesleyan University

Carnegie Mellon

University in Qatar

University of Miami

Howard University

Stetson University

Fisk University

University of Toronto

Mississauga Campus

University of Toronto St. George Campus

University of Toronto Scarborough Campus

Drexel University

The top performer intends to pursue a degree in Computational Physics, which is in line with his strong passion for Quantum Computing and Mathematics.

The teenager said he owes his achievements to God Almighty who has been the bedrock of his success.

Ositae came second in the 2022 Cruxlearning Mathematics Contest Africa, winning $2,500; and Curv, The Nation reports.

