The 2025 UTME result of an intelligent candidate has been posted online by his sister, who said she was proud

The UTME result, as released by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, shows that the candidate scored high

It shows that he scored 63 in English language, 92 in physics, 98 in chemistry and 88 marks in mathematics

The 2025 UTME result of an intelligent boy has made his family proud, and it has been posted online.

The UTME result, which was checked through SMS, indicated that the boy performed impressively well.

The boy scored 341 in the 2025 UTME.

The screenshot of the result shared online by Vickitrust1 shows that he scored high marks in each of the subjects.

Boy scores 341 in 2025 UTME

He scored 63 in English language, 92 in physics, 98 in chemistry and 88 marks in mathematics, bringing his aggregate to 341.

However, Vickitrust1 said her brother had earlier scored 167 in the first UTME, which had an error.

After he rewrote the UTME, his result came out better. Vickitrust1 said the new result justified her earlier complaints.

He also scored 285 in UTME mock exam

She said some people had told her to accept her brother's initial performance, but that she had rejected their call.

She also revealed that her brother scored 285 when he took the UTME mock exam, and wondered why he would score 167 in the real test.

The boy's 2025 UTME result was displayed online by his sister. Photo credit: X/@Vickitrust1.

She said:

"Someone here was arguing with me that I should accept my brother jamb results someone even said Mock is easier than normal jamb so it’s normal to score 167 after scoring 285 in mock."

See the result below:

Epert speaks on error that happened during UTME

Meanwhile, an expert who took part in reviewing the 2025 UTME result said the vendor who caused the error was dropped.

Alex Onyia, who is the CEO of Educare, maintained that such a vendor was not supposed to get another chance in the future.

His words:

"We’ve won a major victory — not just in securing a retest, but in getting JAMB to acknowledge their fault and provide a way forward. Important lessons have been learned, and meaningful change is already underway. It’s also worth noting: the vendor responsible has been officially dropped. That level of incompetence will not be given a second chance. Throughout the review process, the Educare team observed firsthand how JAMB worked tirelessly to navigate a scheduling nightmare — one complicated by ongoing WASSCE exams and the looming NECO timeline. When all internal attempts failed, they reached out to WAEC for support, and thankfully, WAEC responded with tremendous cooperation."

Boy scores 361 in 2025 UTME

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student who first scored 153 in his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has risen to 361.

The boy's result was posted on X by Alex Onyia, an education advocate who actively took part in reviewing JAMB 2025 results.

The improvement in the boy's score happened after he rewrote the examination due error admitted by JAMB.

