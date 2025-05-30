A Bolt driver has been reported dead in Yenagoa Bayelsa state capital following an attack in the wee hours of Friday

While it remains unclear who attacked him, eyewitnesses disclosed that he was assassinated from a close range and his lifeless body was found inside his car with other items intact

The spokesman of Bayelsa Police Command, Musa Mohammed, confirmed the development in a terse statement on Friday and shared the Force's next line of action

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - The Bayelsa state police command has commenced investigations into the death of a Bolt driver at Samphino Junction in the Kpansia axis of Yenagoa, the state capital.

Bolt driver found dead in his car

Reports disclosed that passersby discovered the lifeless body of the middle-aged driver on Friday, May 30, inside his vehicle and alerted the police, who cordoned off the area.

Legit.ng reported that this came barely a week after a 27-year-old graduate of the Federal University, Otuoke, Daniel Ayama, was killed by some assailants less than a kilometre away.

As reported by The Punch, the deceased was shot at a close range in a case of suspected assassination, as nothing is said to have been removed from his vehicle.

Bolt driver's death: Police launch probe

Reacting to the incident, the police spokesman in the state, Musa Mohammed, said a full-scale investigation was underway.

“We are working to gather all necessary intelligence. Forensic teams have been deployed to the scene and we are also liaising with the Bolt company to retrieve trip data that may help in tracking down the culprits,” Mohammed stated.

Meanwhile, members of the drivers’ union and other stakeholders have called on the police to expedite their investigations and ensure that those behind the murder are brought to justice.

Nigerian Uber driver shot dead while picking passenger in US

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that gunmen attacked and shot 77-year-old Nigerian Uber driver Olatunji W. Bolaji, dead in Philadelphia, United States.

The Police in Philadelphia have released surveillance video that captured the moments two gunmen opened fire and killed Bolaji and injure his passenger.

According to the police, the 22-year-old passenger was hit in the arm, leg and abdomen during the shooting.

Businessman reportedly found dead in Rivers apartment

In another development, Legit.ng reported that a businessman named Richard Nomanzi, a resident of Rivers state, has been reportedly sent to an early grave.

The 43-year-old man was reportedly found dead with multiple wound stabs at his residence in Ogbogoro, the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers state.

The spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, has reacted to the development but she is yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

