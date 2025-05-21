The Federal Government has launched a nationwide manhunt for seven inmates who ran away from the Medium Security Prison in Ilesa, Osun State

According to the report, the incident happened on Tuesday, May 21, when heavy rain broke the wall of the facility, and the inmates seized the opportunity to escape

Abubakar Umar, spokesman for the NCoS, said that the Comptroller General of Corrections, Sylvester Nwakuche, has ordered an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape

The Federal Government has initiated a widespread manhunt for seven inmates who escaped from the Medium Security Prison in Ilesa, Osun State, on Tuesday morning, May 20. The escape occurred during an early morning downpour that compromised the facility's security.

According to Abubakar Umar, spokesman for the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), the incident happened around 2 am on Tuesday when a heavy rain broke down the fence of the facility. The NCoS is working closely with other security agencies and community leaders to recapture the escaped inmates.

FG begins search for inmates who ran away from Osun prison Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Getty Images

According to Vanguard, the Comptroller General of Corrections, Sylvester Nwakuche, has ordered an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape. The NCoS is determined to bring the escapees back to custody and is seeking the public's cooperation in providing information that may lead to their recapture.

Umar explained that the NCoS has provided response desk lines for the public to report any information that may aid in the recapture of the escaped inmates. The numbers are 07087086005, 09060004598, and 08075050006.

The escape has raised concerns about the security of the prison facility, and the NCoS is taking steps to prevent similar incidents in the future. The public is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities. The NCoS appreciates the public's support in this matter and assures that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safe recapture of the escaped inmates.

Inmates escape from Kogi prison

The incident was one of several situations of inmates escaping from the jail. In March 2024, 12 inmates escaped in an early morning jailbreak at the Federal Correctional Centre in Kotonkarfe, Kogi state. Kogi state information commissioner, Kingsley Fanwo, described the incident as “unfortunate”.

The prominent Kogi state government official assured citizens that the government, working with security agencies, would take steps to prevent a recurrence. According to him, law enforcement agencies have re-arrested one of the escapees.

Furthermore, the commissioner said Kogi governor, Usman Ododo, has asked the police and others to ensure such security breaches do not happen again.

House of Reps to investigate continuous jailbreaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the House of Representatives raised concerns about the incessant jailbreaks in the country.

The lawmakers decided to investigate the issue, noting that such occurrences fuel the insecurity in the country.

The decision of the House was prompted by a motion raised by a legislator from Anambra State during plenary.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng