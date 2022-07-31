The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi has presented a cash donation to the family of the slain officer killed during the attack on Kuje Correctional facility in the Federal Capital Territory by some terrorists.

Legit.ng gathered that the CG handed a total sum of N2.8 million to the family of the late Inspector of Corps, Ilyasu Abraham.

CG Audi presented a cash gift of N2.8 million to the family of personnel killed during the Kuje attack. Photo: NSCDC

Source: UGC

A statement signed by the director of public relations of the NSCDC, DCC Olusola Odumosu said Abraham died in the unfortunate attack on Kuje Medium Custodial Centre.

Odumosu also noted that the CG presented a cheque of N2.5 million and N300,000 in cash to Mrs Elizabeth Abraham and her daughter, Abimiku Blessing at the Corps National Headquarters in Abuja.

He said that CG Audi consoled the family, over the loss of their breadwinner and encouraged them that the officer would be remembered as a hero, who died in active service.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Fulfilment of FG commitment to the bereaved family

Audi noted that the money given to the family was in fulfilment of his promise to ensure that necessary compensation is given to the family in due time.

He also stressed that the fund is an intervention from the government and the Corps to assist the deceased family in ameliorating some burial expenses.

Audi further pledged his administration's support to the family of the slain personnel and reiterate his unflinching commitment to the welfare of all officers and men of the Corps.

While assuring Abraham's daughter of automatic employment into the Corps as soon as the Federal Government gives approval for recruitment into the service.

Abraham died during the unfortunate incident of July 5, 2022, at Kuje Medium Custodial Center, where armed insurgents invaded the facility at the FCT.

The CG assured the nation that the Corps will not be deterred from protecting Critical National Assets and Infrastructure, lives and property of law-abiding citizens and regulation of private guards among other mandates of the Corps.

He also seized the opportunity to call on all zonal commanders, state commandants, area commanders, CG's special intelligence squad among others to continue to develop new strategies as they work in synergy with other security agencies in confronting all forms of security challenges affecting our dear country, Nigeria.

The CG renewed his call on all citizens to continue to assist security agencies with useful and timely information to nip criminal activities in the bud, noting with optimism that all challenges of insecurity affecting Nigeria are surmountable.

Nationwide apprehension as terrorists break record in Abuja prison attack

Nigerians across the country seem to be apprehensive following the growing rate of insecurity in Nigeria.

This increase in fear by citizens spiked with the recent attack on the Kuje Custodial Centre in the Federal Capital Territory by members of ISWAP.

Some residents in the FCT including top leaders have also expressed shock over the attack which led to the release of over 600 inmates mostly terrorists by the attackers.

Terrorists attack President Buhari's convoy

The Kuje prison attack occured on the same day that some terrorists attacked the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina state.

The attack by the terrorists caused fear among members of the area including a resident who said that they hid in the bush during the attack.

According to the resident they were in the bush until a long stretch of military troops arrived to clear the area.

Source: Legit.ng