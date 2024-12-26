Escalating civil unrest linked to October’s disputed presidential election has resulted in a mass jail break in Maputo, Mozambique's capital

Over 1,500 inmates escaped from prison, 33 people were confirmed dead and 15 others sustained serious injuries

police general commander, Bernardino Rafael, blamed protests outside the prison for encouraging the riot

Maputo, Mozambique - No fewer than 33 persons have lost their lives and 1,500 inmates escaped during a prison riot in Maputo, Mozambique's capital on Wednesday, December 25.

The country’s police general commander, Bernardino Rafael, 15 others sustained injuries during the incident.

Rafael added that 150 people have been recaptured from the about 1,534 people who escaped from the prison.

According to France 24, the riot started a day after Mozambique's Constitutional Council confirmed the long-ruling Frelimo party's presidential candidate, Daniel Chapo’s victory.

The judgement on the disputed October elections sparked fresh nationwide protests by opposition groups and their supporters.

At least 21 people were killed in the unrest that erupted after the court judgement.

Opponents and election observers have repeatedly accused Frelimo of rigging votes.

Rafael blamed protests outside the prison for encouraging the riot, CNN reports.

“The confrontations after that resulted in 33 deaths and 15 injured in the vicinity of the jail.”

The Interior Minister, Pascoal Ronda, said at least 78 people have been arrested and security measures have been tightened across the country.

Ronda said the youthful supporters of the losing candidate, Venancio Mondlane, led the riot and unrest.

Mondlane received 24% of the vote behind Frelimo party candidate Chapo with 65%.

