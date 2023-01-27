The minister of interior has made a stunning revelation regarding new jailbreaks after the Kuje prison attack

Rauf Aregbesola on Thursday, January 26th, disclosed that the federal government sent most of the culprits attempting to break into some of the country's prisons, "to their maker"

He made this disclosure during the 64th ministerial briefing anchored by the Presidential Communications Team, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

On Thursday, January 26th, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, revealed what the federal government did to foil new jailbreaks in the country's prisons.

Aregbesola noted that that there had been fresh attempts to break into some of the country’s correctional centres after last year’s Kuje incident, but the federal government did not lose guard.

Aregbesola speaks on how FG foiled new jailbreaks after the Kuje prison attack.

Source: Facebook

What FG did to those planning to break into prisons

Aregbesola, however, stressed that most of the culprits were “sent to their Maker.”

He spoke at the 64th ministerial briefing anchored by the Presidential Communications Team, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The minister, who declined to give details of the centres where the attempts were made, added that henceforth, it would be impossible for escaped prisoners to hide, as biometric details of all inmates in the country have already been captured, a report by The Guardian confirmed.

