FCT, Abuja - The federal government has announced a cash reward of N5 million for information that could lead to the recapture of the seven inmates who escaped from the Medium Custodial Centre, Ilesha, Osun State on Tuesday, May 20.

The Nigerian Correctional Service made this announcement in a statement signed by the Deputy Controller of Corrections and Public Relations Officer for the NCoS, Umar Abubakar, on Wednesday, May 21.

According to the statement, the NCoS is urging members of the public to report any information regarding the whereabouts of the escaped inmates to the nearest security agencies.

The statement noted that all reports will be handled with strict confidentiality, and the identities of informants will remain anonymous.

The statement read:

“In order to encourage public participation , the Nigerian Correctional Service wishes to inform the general public that a reward of N5 million is being offered to anyone who provides useful information that leads to the recapture of the fleeing inmates from the Medium Custodial Centre, Ilesha, Osun State.

“The Service urges members of the public to report any information they may have regarding the whereabouts of the inmates at large to the nearest security agencies.”

How the inmates escaped from Ilesa Prison in Osun state

Legit.ng reported that an overnight rainfall on Tuesday led to the escape of seven inmates from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Ilesa, Osun State, after the facility’s old perimeter wall collapsed.

According to the NCoS, the breach occurred around 2:00 a.m. and was caused by the structural failure of the wall during the storm.

In a swift reaction, the federal government launched a nationwide manhunt for the seven inmates who ran away from the facility.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has successfully recaptured five out of the 12 inmates who escaped during a jailbreak at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kogi state.

The Acting Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, in collaboration with security agencies, mobilised efforts to restore order and track down the remaining inmates.

The federal government led by Tinubu and the Kogi state government led by Usman Ododo have ordered an investigation into the jailbreak.

