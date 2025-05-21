Africa Digital Media Awards

Kehinde Alade: Police Finally Take Action Against Officer Who Killed Innocent Schoolboy in Ibadan
Nigeria

Kehinde Alade: Police Finally Take Action Against Officer Who Killed Innocent Schoolboy in Ibadan

by  Ezra Ukanwa
3 min read
  • The Oyo state Police Command arrested the officer who fatally shot 15-year-old Kehinde Alade during a traffic enforcement operation in Ibadan
  • A full, transparent investigation has been ordered by Commissioner Johnson Adenola, led by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID)
  • The tragic shooting occurred during a police chase when a bullet meant for the vehicle’s tyres missed and struck the student, who was declared dead on arrival at UCH

Ibadan, Oyo state - The Oyo state Police Command has confirmed that the officer who discharged the firearm that killed 15-year-old WAEC student Kehinde Alade in Ibadan has been arrested along with other members of the enforcement team.

Comprehensive investigation ordered by Commissioner of Police

The Nigerian police have acted against the officer who fatally shot an innocent schoolboy in Ibadan.
Action has been taken by the Nigerian police against the officer who killed a schoolboy in Ibadan. Photo credit: @PoliceNG
Source: Twitter

In a statement, the police spokesperson, CSP Adewale Osifeso, disclosed that Commissioner of Police Johnson Adenola has mandated a full investigation led by the Deputy Commissioner in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

Osifeso assured the public that the probe will be transparent and its findings will be publicly released.

Incident details reveal tragic police chase and shooting

The statement detailed that the tragedy occurred during a joint traffic enforcement operation involving the Oyo state Traffic Management Authority (OYTMA) and the police at around 7:45 a.m. on May 20, 2025, near the Airport Roundabout, Alakia-Adelubi/Airport Road in Egbeda Local Government Area.

Officers attempted to stop a black Honda Accord, driven by Odunayo Alade, father of the deceased, for driving against traffic.

Rather than complying, the driver accelerated and rammed into two OYTMA vehicles and a police Buffalo Patrol truck, forcing the enforcement team to set up barricades to stop the vehicle.

The driver reportedly broke through the barricades, endangering lives and prompting a police chase.

Police shot aimed at tyres tragically hits schoolboy

During the pursuit, a police corporal fired a shot intended to immobilise the vehicle by targeting its tyres.

Tragically, the bullet missed and struck Kehinde Alade, who was seated in the rear of the car.

He was rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH) but was confirmed dead on arrival. His body was taken to Adeoyo State Hospital mortuary for autopsy and preservation.

Police vow justice and maintain public safety

To prevent unrest, Commissioner Adenola promptly deployed tactical units, including the Police Mobile Force, to the area. The swift response restored calm and allowed normal activities to continue.

The Oyo Police Command extended heartfelt condolences to the family of Kehinde Alade and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring justice and accountability in the case.

Oyo govt speaks as policemen kill schoolboy in Ibadan

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Oyo state government has explained what led to the tragic death of a student, Kehinde Alade, who was hit by a stray bullet.

According to the government, the student’s father was driving against traffic when the unfortunate incident happened.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 20, by Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the special adviser on media to Governor Seyi Makinde, the government described the incident as “sad, shocking and painful”, adding that it was something that could have been avoided.

Source: Legit.ng

