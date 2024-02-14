The police command in Abuja has arrested some notorious kidnappers disturbing the FCT and its environs

No less than N9 million ransom paid to them was recovered during the coordinated operation, which led to the arrest

The FCT commissioner of police, CP Benneth Igweh, paraded the suspects on Wednesday morning at the force headquarters

FCT, Abuja - The police operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have announced the arrest of seven notorious kidnappers disturbing Abuja, and no less than N9 million ransom was recovered from them.

CP Benneth Igweh, the FCT police commissioner, paraded the suspects at the command headquarters on Wednesday, February 14.

Igweh disclosed that the wanted kidnappers were arrested by men of the Utako police division in a special operation led by CSP Victor Godfrey. the operation was coordinated at the Tudun–Wada Lugbe and Pyakasa area of Trademore.

List of kidnappers police arrested in Abuja

According to the police boss, the names of the wanted kidnappers are Aliyu Mohammed, from the Pumpomare area of Borno state; Usman Muazu, from Kwali, FCT; Madina Abubakar, from Gulu, Lapai local government area of Niger state; Awwal Dahiru, who hails from Gwagwalada area council of the FCT; and Rabi Sani, from Safana, Katsina state.

Others who were arrested are Jonah Elimelech from Kauru, Kaduna state; Saminu Idris, from also from Kauru, Kaduna state; and Mariji Iliya from Mangu, Plateau state.

The police commissioner said the suspects have links with high-profile kidnapping cases in the Nigeria capital and its environs, adding that they have confessed to committing the crime and have given useful information that would aid the arrest of other gang members.

He listed that knives, cutlasses, bulletproof vests and charms were exhibits recovered from them.

