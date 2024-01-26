Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering security matters

FCT, Abuja - The federal capital territory (FCT) command anti-violent crimes section and anti-kidnapping section, have eliminated a notorious kidnap kingpin, Magamu, also known as Godara.

Security operatives also killed two other members of Magamu's gang after a shootout.

There is an increasing wave of abduction in Abuja. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Police kill 3 'kidnappers' after gun duel

As reported by The Nation on Friday, January 26, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this development while presenting 17 suspected criminals involved in various crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery, gun running, conspiracy, homicide, and extortion.

Adejobi stated that security operatives at the early hour of Friday, January 26, at 1:40 am engaged armed bandits and killed three members of the gang in which Magamu, who is the leader of the group was gunned down.

According to AIT, the police's mouthpiece noted that the armed bandits killed were the group terrorising, operating, and kidnapping innocent citizens from Bwari-FCT, Kaduna, and Nasarawa states.

Adejobi said:

“This is another significant stride towards fortifying the security landscape in the FCT, following the recent launch of the Special Intervention Squad (SIS) and the Nigeria Police Force under the command of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun will continue to comb bushes and shanties in border areas between the FCT, Niger, Kaduna, and Nasarawa states.”

The police official added:

"In reaction to the growing concerns regarding heinous activities of armed bandits and kidnappers across the country, the Nigeria Police Force reiterates its commitment to tackling crimes of kidnapping and banditry."

More to come...

