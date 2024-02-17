The police in Abuja have recorded success in their efforts to ensure the FCT is safe and secure from criminal elements

This is as the FCT police command disclosed that it had arrested two notorious criminals who are masterminds of deadly kidnapping activity in the area

This came after Wike had offered a N20 million reward to volunteers with information that would aid the tracking and arrest of the kidnappers in the territory, and the residents responded

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command has arrested a notorious kidnapper named Saidu Abdulkadir, also referred to as Dahiru.

Police nabbed Saidu Abdulkadir, the wanted Abuja kidnapper, after Wike’s N20 million bounty. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, FCT police commissioner, CP Benneth Igwe, disclosed this to journalists at the command's headquarters on Friday, February 16.

Recall that on Wednesday, February 14, Nyesom Wike, FCT minister, placed a N20 million bounty on two notorious criminals declared wanted by the FCT police command.

Wike announced this during his maiden visit to the FCT police command, where some suspected criminals were paraded.

How police apprehend Abuja notorious kidnapper

The minister, who commended the police for a good job, insisted that the wanted kidnappers must be brought alive or dead.

However, CP Igwe on Friday, said following a raid on kidnappers camp bordering Nasarawa and Abuja via Kuje area council, at about midnight on Thursday, February 15, the bandits, on sighting the operatives, opened fire and engaged the police in a gun duel but were eventually overpowered, The Guardian report added.

According to him, said the arrest of Adamu was a huge success for the command and the FCT administration, which he said would restore peace and security in the territory.

“And preliminary investigation by our command revealed that the suspect masterminded the kidnap and killing of the district head of Ketti community in AMAC, Mr Sunday Yahaya Zakwai, ” the CP added.

CP Igwe, commended Wike, for his support and encouragement to the police and also thanked the public for their cooperation and information that led to the arrest.

Wike issues threat to criminals terrorising Abuja

In another related development, Legit.ng reported earlier that Nyesom Wike, FCT minister, on Thursday, February 1, said he would do all it takes to secure the nation’s seat of power.

Bandits and other criminal elements have, in recent weeks, held sway in some parts of the FCT, killing and kidnapping others.

But Wike, at the flag off of the construction of Paikon-Kore Road in the Gwagwalada area of the FCT, maintained that his administration will not leave any stone unturned in its quest to flush out criminals.

Source: Legit.ng