Lawyer of Convicted Kidnapper Evans Speaks, Shares New Details About His Client

Convicted kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, told the Lagos State High Court that he had repented from his criminal activities and sought mercy from the Lagos State Government.

Evans, through his lawyer, applied for a plea bargain, highlighting his reformation and academic achievements while in prison

The court adjourned the matter to March 20, 2025, for possible trial, with his plea bargain application under consideration

Convicted kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, on Thursday, told the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja that he had repented from his criminal activities and had applied to the Lagos State Government for mercy.

Evans made this statement through his lawyer, Emefo Etudo, after taking his plea on the amended five counts of murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, preferred against him by the Lagos State Government.

Source: Getty Images

Application for plea bargain

When the matter was called, state prosecuting counsel, Sule Yusuf, informed the court that the case was starting de novo and prayed for the re-arraignment of the defendants.

The counsel, along with co-defendant C.N. Udeh, did not object to the request. The prosecution alleged that on August 27, 2013, at about 10 pm, Evans and Joseph Emeka killed Peter Nweke along 3rd Avenue, FESTAC Town, Lagos, and allegedly killed Chijioke Ngozi on the same day. Both defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Court proceedings and remand

Following their not-guilty plea, Yusuf requested the court to further remand the defendants. He informed the court that Evans had applied for a plea bargain through his lawyer, Etudo, and the second defendant made a similar application through his counsel.

Etudo told Justice Adenike Coker that despite the amended charges, Evans had applied for a plea bargain, stressing that his client had become a repentant person and was now a 200-level student at the National Open University of Nigeria.

Reformation and rehabilitation

Etudo highlighted that Evans had made A1 in all his NECO papers while in prison, thanks to a scholarship from the Federal Government.

He requested the Lagos State Government to allow Evans to visit schools and talk to youths about the dangers of crime. Yusuf confirmed that the appropriate committee would consider Evans' plea bargain application. Justice Coker adjourned the matter to March 20, 2025, for possible trial.

Transformation and public appeal

Addressing journalists after the court proceedings, Etudo stated that Evans had undergone remarkable reformation through the efforts of the Redeemed Christian Church of God and the Federal Government.

"My client is now a changed man. He has been transformed. His reformation was made possible by the RCCG and the Federal Government, which gave him a scholarship to study and become a better person," Etudo said.

