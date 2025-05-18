APC: Tears as Kidnappers Kill Ruling Party's Chairman in Ondo: “We are Now at a Critical Juncture"
- Nelson Adepoyigi, the chairman of the APC in Ward 5 in Ose local government area (LGA) of Ondo state, who was kidnapped a few days ago has reportedly died in the custody of his abductors
- Legit.ng reports that Adepoyigi was kidnapped recently by some armed men at his residence
- The assailants were said to have contacted the family, demanding a sum of N100 million ransom for his release, but the family reportedly raised N5 million
CHECK OUT: Learn How to Make Money from Your Content on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook — So You Can Turn Your Creativity into a Real Income
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.
Akure, Ondo state - Nelson Adepoyigi, the abducted chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ose local government area (LGA) of Ondo state, has been killed by his captors.
As reported by Channels Television, Clement Kolapo Ojo, chairman of Ose LGA, confirmed Adepoyigi's murder via a statement issued on Sunday morning, May 18.
Daily Trust also noted the sad update which brought tears to the Adepoyigi family.
The statement partly reads:
“While we are grateful that the two volunteers have now regained their freedom, it is deeply saddening and utterly painful that the life of Nelson Adepoyigi was brutally cut short by his captors.
“The entire leadership and people of Ose local government mourn this tragic loss. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and political associates of the deceased.
“We are now at a critical juncture where security challenges have become a serious threat to the safety and freedom of our people."
Ondo police mum on Nelson Adepoyigi's killing
Meanwhile, the Ondo police command is yet to officially confirm the killing of the politician. However, a senior police officer who spoke on condition of anonymity divulged that members of a crack team of security agencies in the state are currently in the bush searching for Adepoyigi’s corpse.
He said:
“Yes, it’s true that the man has been killed, but our men are in the forest. They are working to locate his corpse."
Insecurity in Nigeria
Kidnappers have ramped up attacks in recent years.
Recent disturbing kidnappings have prompted southwest states to establish the south-west security network, also known as Amotekun, to combat further attacks.
Nigeria recorded a total of 2.23 million kidnapping incidents in 2024, according to a December 2024 report by The Punch.
Read more Ondo state news:
- Prominent Ondo traditional ruler arraigned for brutally flogging villagers
- Police clarify report of Remi Tinubu's convoy killing 7-year-old girl in Ondo
- Ondo: Over 150 civil servants at risk of being homeless as govt marks houses for demolition in Akure
Ondo court orders remand of man over alleged murder
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an Ondo state magistrate court sitting in Akure ordered the remand of 34-year-old Waheed Afolabi over the alleged murder of businessman Abdulsalam Awoyinka and threats against his wife and children.
Awoyinka was fatally shot by unidentified gunmen at his residence in Ore, Odigbo local government area, shortly after praying at a mosque. Following the incident, the Ondo police command apprehended Afolabi and charged him in court.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.