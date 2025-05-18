Nelson Adepoyigi, the chairman of the APC in Ward 5 in Ose local government area (LGA) of Ondo state, who was kidnapped a few days ago has reportedly died in the custody of his abductors

Akure, Ondo state - Nelson Adepoyigi, the abducted chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ose local government area (LGA) of Ondo state, has been killed by his captors.

As reported by Channels Television, Clement Kolapo Ojo, chairman of Ose LGA, confirmed Adepoyigi's murder via a statement issued on Sunday morning, May 18.

Daily Trust also noted the sad update which brought tears to the Adepoyigi family.

The statement partly reads:

“While we are grateful that the two volunteers have now regained their freedom, it is deeply saddening and utterly painful that the life of Nelson Adepoyigi was brutally cut short by his captors.

“The entire leadership and people of Ose local government mourn this tragic loss. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and political associates of the deceased.

“We are now at a critical juncture where security challenges have become a serious threat to the safety and freedom of our people."

Ondo police mum on Nelson Adepoyigi's killing

Meanwhile, the Ondo police command is yet to officially confirm the killing of the politician. However, a senior police officer who spoke on condition of anonymity divulged that members of a crack team of security agencies in the state are currently in the bush searching for Adepoyigi’s corpse.

He said:

“Yes, it’s true that the man has been killed, but our men are in the forest. They are working to locate his corpse."

Insecurity in Nigeria

Kidnappers have ramped up attacks in recent years.

Recent disturbing kidnappings have prompted southwest states to establish the south-west security network, also known as Amotekun, to combat further attacks.

Nigeria recorded a total of 2.23 million kidnapping incidents in 2024, according to a December 2024 report by The Punch.

