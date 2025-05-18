Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Enugu state - A sabbath church pastor killed children of the same parents with a pestle in the Ibagwa-Aka community, Igbo-Eze South local government area of Enugu state.

Four children are identified as Kamsiyochukwu Ezema (7), Ezinne Ezema (6), Ujunwa Ezema (5), and Chinedu Ezema (2).

As reported by The Punch, the parents, Chinonso Ezema and Loveth Ezema, were away during the tragic incident.

The Chairman of Igbo Eze South Local Government Area, Ferdinand Ukwueze, has promised that justice must be served during a visit to the family on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

As reported by The Punch, Ukwueze visited the crime scene with officers of the Nigeria Police Force, the DSS, and other security operatives.

The council chairman ordered the sealing of the premises where the tragic incident took place.

The premises are said to be used for unauthorised herbal medicine operations and spiritual activities.

“Our community was shaken by the tragic and heinous murder of four innocent children in Ibagwa-Aka,”

The visit was to ensure that immediate steps were taken to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Following preliminary investigations, law enforcement agencies have apprehended some key suspects in connection with the crime, while still searching for others yet at large,”

The devastated parents are demanding justice for their children.

The father pleaded that:

“We want the police to thoroughly investigate this and ensure the culprit is brought to book,”

