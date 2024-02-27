Wanted bandit kingpin, Habu Ibrahim, has been arrested by operatives of the FCT police command

Legit.ng reports that security agents captured Ibrahim in a forest in neighbouring Nasarawa state

The police disclosed that the suspect is one of the two kidnappers authorities recently placed a bounty on

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - Operatives of the federal capital territory (FCT) police command in Abuja have arrested Samaila Wakili Fafa, aka Habu Ibrahim, a kidnapping kingpin.

As reported by The Punch, the police command said the feat was in a continued effort against banditry in FCT and its environs.

Police have arrested the second most wanted kidnap kingpin in Abuja. Photo credits: @DejiAdesogan, @Jossy_Dannyking

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng learnt that Ibrahim was captured on February 24, 2024, at about 7:05 p.m. at Sardauna forest, Toto, Nasarawa state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The kidnapping kingpin has been on the wanted list of the command for a long time and is the second high-profile kidnapper for whom the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, placed a bounty of N30 million recently, Vanguard noted.

A statement by Josephine Adeh, the FCT police spokesperson, partly reads:

“He confessed that his syndicate masterminded and executed several kidnappings in FCT and its environs, including the abduction of Barr. Chris Agidy, the legal adviser to Senator Ned Nwoko, and Mr Sunday Yahaya Zakwai, the district head of Ketti Village, were later killed by them."

Meanwhile, the FCT commissioner of police, Bennett Igweh, has ordered the heads of the tactical units of the command to identify black spots, and possible kidnappers‘ den in the territory and ensure they take the fight to them.

Igweh also charged his men and other officers across Nigerian cities to employ the use of intelligence-led policing and visibility policing.

Read more about kidnapping in Nigeria:

Sani identifies cause of insecurity in Abuja

Legit.ng earlier reported that Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna, said the deterioration of security in parts of Abuja is a direct result of the security situation in the states around the FCT.

Sani, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), asserted that Abuja cannot be immune "as long as its neighbours are infected".

Source: Legit.ng