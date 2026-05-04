Nigeria LNG says all of its cooking gas (LPG) is now supplied to the domestic market because demand within the country has grown significantly

The company expects its Train 7 project to increase production capacity by about 35 per cent, allowing for more local supply and exports

The regulator, NUPRC, says it is introducing reforms and a more business-friendly approach to support investment and growth in the gas sector

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering general business, energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Managing Director of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), Adeleye Falade, has stated that the company now directs all of Nigeria’s Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, to the local market.

He explained that this decision is not due to a drop in production, but rather a sharp rise in domestic demand, Daily Trust reported.

Nigerians May Pay Less for Cooking Gas as NLNG Channels 100% LPG to Local Market

Source: UGC

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Commission in Abuja, Falade said the growing need for cooking gas across the country has made it necessary to prioritise local supply.

He said:

“Today, 100 per cent of our LPG production is dedicated to the domestic market—not due to reduced output, but because demand has expanded significantly."

He also stressed that stronger collaboration in the upstream sector remains essential to maintaining steady gas availability.

According to him, NLNG’s focus on domestic LPG supply is a deliberate step aimed at shaping and stabilising the market.

Looking ahead, he revealed that the upcoming Train 7 project—expected to begin operations next year—will boost NLNG’s production capacity by roughly 35%.

This expansion, he noted, will allow the company to increase both local distribution and export volumes.

NUPRC pushes reforms to support LPG growth

The Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Oritsemeyewa Eyesan, welcomed the NLNG team and reiterated the Commission’s commitment to creating a more business-friendly environment in line with the Federal Government’s gas development agenda.

According to The Nation, Eyesan highlighted ongoing reforms introduced since December to comply with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), noting that the Commission is intentionally repositioning itself to better support industry players.

She pointed to regular stakeholder meetings as a way to quickly address challenges, adding that improved regulatory responsiveness has helped strengthen investor confidence and encourage key investment decisions.

She said:

“We are deliberately repositioning the Commission as a business enabler."

Nigerians May Pay Less for Cooking Gas as NLNG Channels 100% LPG to Local Market

Source: Getty Images

She also described the “Decade of Gas” initiative as a practical framework for boosting both domestic gas use and export potential, while calling on operators to match these efforts with strong performance, adherence to regulations, and disciplined investment.

Techno Oil launches LPG cylinder manufacturing in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Techno Oil began LPG cylinder manufacturing, aiming for the safest gas cylinders in Nigeria with rigorous safety standards.

The firm's investment in LPG infrastructure aimed to address public health and energy access challenges in Nigeria.

With 5 million cylinders yearly, Techno Oil would support local manufacturing and job creation in the region.

Source: Legit.ng