Nigerian soldiers have killed three bandits in an operation around Kidandan village, Kaduna state

The terrorists were on transit to repair their motorcycles when they met their Waterloo

Legit.ng reports that the Army said it will continue to strive to mitigate security challenges in Nigeria

Kidanda, Kaduna state - Nigerian Army troops on Saturday, April 6, said it neutralised violent non-state actors, widely referred to as bandits.

The elimination of the deadly terrorists happened in an ambush operation in Kaduna state — according to information shared on the verified X (formerly Twitter) page of the Army.

The Army stated that “acting on credible intelligence”, it targeted the terrorist group, known for using motorbikes to carry out nefarious activities in the region.

The Army said:

“During the operation on Friday, 5 April 2024, around Kidandan village, Giwa local government of Kaduna state, the troops engaged the terrorists in a gun battle, neutralising 3 of them.

“The terrorist group was on transit to repair their motorbikes, which they used as mobility when unleashing their acts of terror on the populace in Kaduna state and across the northwest region.”

Furthermore, it was gathered that the operation led to the recovery of one Ak 47 rifle, one stock Ak 47 rifle, 4 motorbikes, and one Motorola radio.

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria's northwest geopolitical zone is a site of an ongoing conflict.

Bandits usually lay siege to the country's most populated geopolitical zone, with distressing consequences, that at some point outweigh the fatalities from Boko Haram's insurgency.

In 2019, bandits were reportedly responsible for almost half of all violent deaths in Nigeria.

