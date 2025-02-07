Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Pandogari, Niger state - Armed bandits have killed a vigilante identified as Aliyu Aminu and kidnapped six teenagers in Pandogari Community, Rafi local government area of Niger state.

The terrorists carried out the atrocity at midnight on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

Residents say the bandits moved from house to house during the midnight attack on the community.

It was gathered that the kidnapped girls are between the ages of 15 and 17.

According to Daily Trust, sources said the bandits moved the kidnapped girls to Kwangel Forest.

The bandits were said to have moved from house to house during the night raid.

Residents said the bandits gained access to the community from the Birnin Gwari axis through the Mamman Kontagora Technical College, Pandogari.

“The Wednesday night attack was the third in a week. They have been attacking us since the negotiation with the Kaduna State Government. The negotiation and settlement with residents of Birnin Gwari is not to our advantage.

“These attacks resumed since the day Kaduna State negotiated with them in Birnin Gwari. Last week, they came and kidnapped people including the village head. They came twice before the last Wednesday night.”

The member representing Rafi Constituency in the Niger State House of Assembly, Zubairu Isma’ila Zannan Kwangoma, said terrorists had kidnapped 122 people and killed two in Rafi LGA in the last one month.

Kwangoma stated this in a motion of urgent public importance on the floor of the House.

The lawmaker said many residents of Pandogari, Gidigori, Ringa, and Kawo have been displaced leading to economic hardship and agricultural destruction.

