No fewer than four Nigerian soldiers have been ambushed and shot dead by armed bandits in the Gudu local government area of Sokoto state

The bandits also injured seven other military personnel and set ablaze two operational vehicles of the security personnel

The Sole Administrator of the local government, Honourable Umar MaiKano Balle, said many residents escaped the ambush by whisker

Sokoto state - Suspected bandits have killed at least four Nigerian soldiers in a border community in the Gudu local government area of Sokoto state.

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday night, August 10 when the gunmen ambushed and shot dead the soldiers.

As reported by Leadership, seven other military personnel currently receiving emergency treatment at the Gudu General Hospital.

The soldiers landed in hospital as a result of gunshot injuries. They are expected to be referred to the Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital, Sokoto for extensive care.

The Sole Administrator of the local government, Honourable Umar MaiKano Balle, disclosed this to newsmen in a telephone conversation on Sunday, August 11.

Balle added that the bandits also set ablaze two operational vehicles of the security personnel.

“Many of us residents, escaped the ambush by whisker, thanks to the quick response of the security personnel.

“This attack was in connection with the synergy, determination, hard work, and dedication between the council management and the security operatives to stem Banditry activities in the area.”

He, however, confirmed that relative normalcy has returned to the area after the deployment of additional security personnel.

