President Bola Tinubu has commended Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra during his one day visit to the southeast state to commission some projects.

Before the commissioning, the governor had endorsed President Tinubu for a second term and announced that his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), had agreed to make him their presidential candidate in the 2027 election.

Soludo will be the second opposition governor who will endorse the re-election of President Tinubu, a prospective candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next election, in the next presidential poll.

Speaking on the development in Anambra, below is President Tinubu's full speech:

SPEECH BY PRESIDENT BOLA AHMED TINUBU, GCFR ON THE OCCASION OF HIS STATE VISIT AND GRAND RECEPTION BY ANAMBRA STATE; AWKA, ANAMBRA STATE, 8TH MAY 2025.

1. Protocols.

Anambra Kwenu! Anambra Kwenu!! Igbo Kwezuenu!!!

2. About 30 months ago, I stood at this Venue as Candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In less than two years since the assumption of office as your president, I am delighted to be back on a state visit and to commission some legacy projects by your state government. I come as a friend to the great people of Anambra and the Southeast. I salute your enterprise, your innovation, and your unwavering commitment to progress. Anambra has long stood as a beacon of commerce, intellect, and cultural strength — a pride not only to the Southeast but to Nigeria as a whole.

3. My visit today bears bold testament to parts of my speech during my campaign here. I recall vividly telling you then that: “Charles Soludo, your son…is still my friend. I salute his vision. He is a brilliant man. He has the brain. He is a thinker. He knows the way. We will work together inclusively. When I become the president, Soludo will be one of those advisors who will bring prosperity back to you”. From what I have seen and heard, it is evident that a solid foundation is being laid, and Anambra is indeed on the rise. Charles Soludo has been my friend since 2003, and I can also confirm that we are working together for a better Anambra and a better Nigeria.

4. I have just commissioned two landmark projects—the Solution Fun City and the Government House mini-city as part of the initial steps on the path towards your audacious vision of Anambra as African-Dubai-Taiwan-Silicon Valley (ADTS). Together with the massive infrastructural transformation and human capital development, these are bold statements of vision and what leadership can achieve in such a short time. A few years ago, Dubai was largely a desert. Today, it is a global hub because one man dared to dream. I remember when Soludo wanted to consolidate the Nigerian banks, and many said it was impossible. It was done, and Nigeria became better for it. I also recall when we dared to tame the Atlantic Ocean, and many naysayers doubted it. But we made it happen. Anambra has huge potential, and with Soludo, we can all work together to fast-track the vision.

5. Let me commend the Government of Anambra State for its proactive efforts in improving security in the state. I wish to assure you that the Federal Government will continue to partner with the State and the Southeast to secure our people and their future.

6. I have taken serious note of the various challenges facing the state and your request for assistance and partnership: (MR PRESIDENT MAY, AT HIS DISCRETION, RESPOND TO THE UNDERLISTED SPECIFIC REQUESTS…)

* Anambra is the gully erosion capital of the world, with one-third of the land mass under serious threat. In addition, about 8 local governments are constantly under the threat of annual flooding. Request for a state of emergency on erosion threatening to submerge many communities…

* Anambra and the southeast have huge gas deposits but are largely bypassed by the national gas master plan. Urgent attention is needed to enable us to unlock the potential of gas-powered power plants

* Abandoned federal road project that links Anambra through Kogi – this can become the fastest gateway between Abuja and Anambra/Southeast/South South

* Making the Onitsha River port (commissioned in 1982 by the Shagari Administration) operational. Dredging the Niger to allow badges from Onne port into the river port is a very low hanging fruit--- and will almost be a revolution for our people. Only Asiwaju can break this 43-year-old jinx.

* Anambra completely bypassed by the Rail masterplan???

* Urgent attention to many federal roads abandoned in Anambra for

* several years. Currently, Anambra has spent about N150 billion on federal roads over the past three years…

We will continue to partner with your state to deliver shared prosperity to Ndi Anambra and all Nigerians.

7. As your president, it gives me great pleasure to assure you all that the state of the nation is strong and getting stronger by the day under our Renewed Hope Agenda. We met a near-insolvent public finance, a decades-old monster of unsustainable multiple subsidies, a chaotic and debilitating forex regime, etc. Like we tamed the Atlantic in Lagos, many of these monsters have been wrestled down: petroleum and forex subsidies have been tamed; macroeconomic stability has returned within predictable bounds; tax reforms are on the way, etc. These reforms are difficult, yes, but inevitable. Everyone had long recognised their imperatives. Courage and our collective action were required to confront them to lay a strong foundation for a more stable, prosperous and inclusive economy. Already, we are seeing renewed investor confidence, expanding opportunities, and targeted support for small businesses, especially in the tech and manufacturing sectors, where Anambra is already excelling. Agriculture is receiving massive attention, and the results are beginning to show.

8. We have renegotiated and passed into law a new minimum wage as part of our effort to cushion the effect of these reforms on the working class. I am particularly happy that the Government of Anambra State has fully implemented the new minimum wage and I understand that you are paying above the National minimum.

9. We are working to build critical infrastructure — roads, rail, and power — and ensure that every corner of Nigeria, including Anambra, feels the impact of governance that works. The Presidential Power Initiative and the ongoing digital economy drive will open more doors for the resourceful people of this State.

**Other reforms worth highlighting *****

10. We continue to plead with Nigerians for their patience and understanding. We call on all patriots and progressives to rise up and continue to work hard every day for the greatness of our dear country. We have no other country but Nigeria. We must make it great as the pride of the black race.

11. Before I conclude, let me thank the government and the great people of Anambra State for your warm hospitality. In particular, I feel deeply honoured by the conferment of a Chieftaincy title by all the traditional rulers of Anambra State on behalf of the State. In 2005, the traditional ruler of Awka, HRH Gibson Nwosu (Eze Uzu II) conferred on me the title of OMENIFE AWKA. To now have ALL the traditional rulers of Anambra conferring another title on me today is not only historic but one which I will greatly treasure for the rest of my life. Thank you to the traditional rulers. Thank you, Ndi Anambra. A lot of my friends are from Anambra State, and I have seen many of them today. Going forward, we are not just friends: I am now a bona fide son of the soil--- one of you, your own son! Maybe my friend and your governor, Charles Soludo, should find me a plot of land for my retirement home, after service.

It is well with Anambra State!

It is well with Nigeria!!

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria

