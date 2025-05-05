The issue surrounding VDM's arrest continues to be a mystery to the public, as his friend continues to cry out

The activist's best friend went online in a fresh post to call out the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for arresting VDM

In a new video, he dragged the agency for being unprofessional while lashing out at them in the trending clip

Dkoko Pee, VeryDarkMan's best friend, has spoken up in another video concerning of the online critic.

VDM's arrest reportedly occurred on May 2nd, shortly after he visited a Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) branch to complain about alleged unauthorised transactions from his mother’s account.

Although the bank released CCTV footage of VDM leaving the banking hall and heading towards the car park, moments before he was arrested, to exonerate themselves, many still do not believe it.

His friend, Dkokopee, who has continued to cry out over his friend's apprehension, shared a fresh video where he demanded an official statement from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In the video, Dkokopee said:

"Why are we not seeing the official report, you've have held him down in Abuja here for no reason. Whatever his offense is is bailab. It is an injustice to all of us, no matter what happens , we all have a say. Come out and tell us what he has done."

Reactions as Dkokopee releases fresh video

@booda_akanniii said:

"I no know why I dy laugh while watching this video 😂😂😂."

@babatundeshosanya

"Open Letter to the Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukayode. I am writing to express my concerns regarding the detention of Martins Vincent Otse, widely recognized as VeryDarkMan, a prominent social media personality. Reports indicate that he was apprehended by unidentified individuals, purportedly from the DSS, without a warrant.

As a nation governed by law, Nigeria values freedom of expression and the right to a fair trial. With utmost respect, I urge you to provide clarity to the Nigerian public regarding the circumstances surrounding VeryDarkMan's detention. Should he have been invited and subsequently declined, such an action should not warrant his arrest. It is imperative for the EFCC to acknowledge that this situation represents an unlawful arrest that deserves condemnation.

The rationale for his detention must be disclosed to the public. I have confidence that the EFCC is committed to upholding justice and human rights, and I trust that you will take appropriate measures. Thank you for your attention to this pressing issue. Yours Sincerely, Comrade Shosanya Babatunde Oluwaseyi, Ph.D in view."

@mplusherbalist said:

"HE WAS NOT ARRESTED BY EFCC HE WAS KIDNAPPED."

@gqluxurywears_ said:

"Baba drop location, make we meet start the protest."

@maanaroyal said:

"Since he made that video warning Obi Cubana, I know they will be concerned about who’s giving him information, Efcc get dark secrets pass the so called people they’re arresting, we just dey silence dey look them."

@only.onebest said:

"Omo I miss VDM 😢I don refresh him page tire."

@maanaroyal said:

@_kingdicey said:

"Kaii, this money wey i no get just Dey vex me i for don enter flight come Abuja."

@bigsedi_ said:

"Omo see the way I dey refresh my ig 😢😢😢 this issue has gotten out of hand."

